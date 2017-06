NEW DELHI Aug 3 Indian government-run MMTC Ltd has received six bids for its global wheat export tender, a government source said on Friday.

Bidders included Louis Dreyfus, Adani, Wilmar, Glencore and Ameropa, the source said.

Last month, MMTC floated a tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export, as part of the government's strategy to trim huge stocks at its warehouses. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)