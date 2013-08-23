NEW DELHI Aug 23 India's state-run MMTC Ltd issued a tender to import 21,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for shipment by Sep. 10 on the east coast.

The RBD palmolein oil should be sourced from Indonesia or Malaysia, the company said in a statement on Friday, adding that the last date to submit bids is Aug. 30.

Earlier, another state-run company, PEC, floated a similar global tender seeking import of 18,000 tonne of RBD palmolein at southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krishna N Das)