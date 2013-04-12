BRIEF-Catvision says March-qtr net profit surges
* March quarter net profit 3.5 million rupees versus profit 62,000 rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's state-run trader MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $302 per tonne from a global trader in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.
They also said there were five bids in this round.
Last week, MMTC floated the tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by June 5 from warehouses located on the east coast as part of the government's plan to cut huge stocks before the new harvest starts arriving in April.
Last week, a couple of tenders received no bids. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's economy grew 6.1 percent in the three months through March from a year earlier, slowing from a provisional 7.0 percent in the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday.