NEW DELHI, April 12 India's state-run trader MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $302 per tonne from a global trader in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Friday.

They also said there were five bids in this round.

Last week, MMTC floated the tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by June 5 from warehouses located on the east coast as part of the government's plan to cut huge stocks before the new harvest starts arriving in April.

Last week, a couple of tenders received no bids. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)