* Rising global prices rekindle interest in tenders

* India continues to struggle with unmanageable wheat stocks (Adds details, background)

NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian state-run trader MMTC Ltd had five bids, with the highest at $302 per tonne, in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said, easing pressure for the government to cut prices to thin bulging stocks.

Last week, a couple of tenders received no bids as traders considered the floor price of $300 a tonne from the world's second-biggest producer was too high at a time when global prices were showing a downtrend.

Global prices are picking up, however, on concerns over a cold snap in parts of the key U.S. crop belt and strong demand from China. Chicago wheat rose 0.7 percent, gaining for a second consecutive session, on Friday.

At 1036 GMT, Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was up 0.8 percent to $7.03-3/4 a bushel.

Last week, MMTC floated the tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of wheat for shipments by June 5 from warehouses located on the east coast as part of the government's plan to cut huge stocks before the new harvest starts arriving in April.

India managed a marginal cut in bulging wheat stockpiles during March despite efforts to step up exports, increasing pressure for New Delhi to cut prices or find other ways to boost shipments and make room for a new harvest arriving this month. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom and Keiron Henderson)