* Rising global prices rekindle interest in tenders
* India continues to struggle with unmanageable wheat stocks
(Adds details, background)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian state-run trader MMTC
Ltd had five bids, with the highest at $302 per
tonne, in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said,
easing pressure for the government to cut prices to thin bulging
stocks.
Last week, a couple of tenders received no bids as traders
considered the floor price of $300 a tonne from the world's
second-biggest producer was too high at a time when global
prices were showing a downtrend.
Global prices are picking up, however, on concerns over a
cold snap in parts of the key U.S. crop belt and strong demand
from China. Chicago wheat rose 0.7 percent, gaining for a second
consecutive session, on Friday.
At 1036 GMT, Chicago Board of Trade May wheat was up
0.8 percent to $7.03-3/4 a bushel.
Last week, MMTC floated the tender to sell 50,000 tonnes of
wheat for shipments by June 5 from warehouses located on the
east coast as part of the government's plan to cut huge stocks
before the new harvest starts arriving in April.
India managed a marginal cut in bulging wheat stockpiles
during March despite efforts to step up exports, increasing
pressure for New Delhi to cut prices or find other ways to boost
shipments and make room for a new harvest arriving this month.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Keiron Henderson)