May 25 Bharti Airtel, India's top mobile phone operator, added 2.01 million mobile users in April, taking its total subscribers in the country to 183.3 million, data from an industry body showed on Friday.

Vodafone's Indian unit, which is the country's No. 3 mobile operator by subscribers, signed up 0.82 million mobile users in April to have a total of 151.3 million, the Cellular Operators Association of India said on its website.

The industry body does not provide subscriber additions data for No. 2 carrier Reliance Communications.

Fourth-ranked Idea Cellular added 1.49 million mobile customers in April to have a total of 114.2 million, while Telenor's India unit boosted its subscriber base by 1.12 million to 43.6 million.