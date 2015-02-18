NEW DELHI Feb 18 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is to auction a controversial suit that bears his name in
gold pinstripes, which he wore at a meeting with U.S. President
Barack Obama, leading to attacks he was out of touch in a nation
where many live in extreme poverty.
The tailored suit, which was ridiculed by Modi's political
opponents, will be auctioned in the state of Gujarat to raise
money for a project he is championing to clean the Ganges river.
The auction, which starts on Wednesday, will last three days.
"People are very generous in this area and we hope that it
will raise a lot of money for a good cause," said Milind
Torawane, the municipal commissioner of Surat, a port city home
to India's diamond industry, where the auction is being held.
Modi's choice of the navy suit, which was embroidered
repeatedly with his name, damaged the image of a man who in last
year's election had played up his humble beginnings as a
tea-seller and his personal sacrifices for India's advancement.
Political rivals, including Congress party Vice President
Rahul Gandhi, who attacked the prime minister over his suit,
said it had cost 1 million rupees ($16,000) and Modi should
instead concentrate on delivering on his promises to India's
poorest.
About a third of the world's extreme poor live in India, up
from a fifth in 1981, the World Bank says. The country lags on
other social indicators such as child malnutrition.
Torawane said the government would like to raise at least 3
million rupees from the suit sale.
For the auction, Modi donated about 450 objects given since
being appointed prime minister in May after winning the biggest
parliamentary majority in three decades.
The gifts he has received include silver cufflinks, a
ceramic vase, a carpet and a silver box with precious stones,
according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by John Chalmers)