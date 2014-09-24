NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi on Wednesday said multinational cola giants
PepsiCo and Coca-Cola should help augment fruit
sales for Indian farmers by adding fresh fruit juices to their
fizzy drinks.
"Millions of people buy Pepsi and Coke. I have asked these
companies if they can put five per cent natural juice in their
drinks," Modi said on Wednesday in southern state of Karnataka.
"If they can, then our farmers will make a lot of money. Our
farmers will not have to throw their fruit away," he said after
inaugurating a food park with a storage capacity of more than
20,000 tonnes for two dozen food processing companies.
Modi's food processing minister said last month that PepsiCo
should reduce the sugar content of its beverages, and asked the
company to partner with the government to develop nutritious
processed food for school students.
The companies did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
India, the world's second largest producer of fruits and
vegetables, throws away fresh produce worth millions of dollars
every year because of the country's lack of adequate cold
storage facilities and refrigerated transport.
Modi's made his pitch to the world's largest drink makers
days before a trip to the United States, where he is scheduled
to meet top executives from multinational companies, including
from PepsiCo.
The country has about 6,500 cold storage facilities and the
prime minister is seeking foreign investments and technological
upgrades to reduce food wastage and expand the food processing
network.
The U.S.-beverage companies have earlier stated that they
are committed to expanding their presence in Asia's
third-largest economy where a growing middle class has more to
spend on processed beverages and food.
PepsiCo, the maker of Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay snacks and
Tropicana juice last year said it had plans to invest $5.5
billion in India. Coca-Cola Co in 2012 allocated $5 billion for
investments in Indian market by 2020.
