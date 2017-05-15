(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
MUMBAI May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Narendra Modi has
many stripes - much like the tiger, India's national animal. The
charismatic leader of the world's largest democracy enjoys huge
support for his bid to clean up the country. But three years
into his five-year term he now looks more populist than
pro-market – and appears in no hurry to use his extraordinary
mandate to push through difficult reforms.
The son of a tea vendor swept to power in 2014, forming
India's first single-party majority government in three decades.
He has continued to amass support in local elections for his
ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, scoring a landslide victory in
Uttar Pradesh, a state home to roughly many people as Brazil.
There is now widespread confidence that Modi will serve at least
two terms.
Against expectations, Modi's bold currency experiment last
year actually helped his party in local polls. Withdrawing
almost 90 percent of banknotes by value made clear his
determination to weed out corruption. It also helped convince
voters that the BJP is a party for the poor – not just for small
business.
His popularity comes down to two main things. He has tapped
into the aspirations of a young population, daring to push for
what seems impossible: a clean and corruption-free country.
Cities are now dotted with signs promoting campaigns
like "Swachh Bharat", or "Clean India". And New Delhi is
pointedly making a scapegoat out of Vijay Mallya, one of the
nation's most errant tycoons.
The BJP also benefits from a desperately weak opposition.
Few liberals still respect the Congress party, which previously
dominated politics in independent India, and is now under the
leadership of Sonia Gandhi and her uninspiring son, Rahul.
ON THE PROWL
Under Modi's watch, India has become the world's
fastest-growing large economy, with annual growth of 7 percent.
Cheap oil has helped to tame inflation - now watched by a new
monetary policy committee at the country's central bank. With
financial and political stability, sentiment indicators are
running high. The benchmark Nifty 50 index is at a record peak,
and so is foreign direct investment.
The prime minister has created a sense of positive motion
with various reforms. Instead of rewarding cronies, New Delhi
now transparently allocates coal and telecoms spectrum. The
government won support in parliament for a bankruptcy act, and a
so-called Goods and Services Tax. And foreign investment caps
have been significantly pared back in all but a few sensitive
sectors, like banking and retail.
These achievements are, by the government's admission,
low-hanging fruit. And Modi looks less open to market forces in
other ways – apparently preferring Chinese-style state
capitalism.
For example, instead of raising revenue by privatising state
assets, he is trying to reform the bureaucracy. Meanwhile, the
top brass talk about creating national champions in sectors like
oil and gas. New Delhi is also still bashing foreign firms:
chasing multinationals for farcical tax claims, imposing price
caps on stents, and cutting royalties for seed producers.
The biggest miss, though, is Modi's failure to deal with the
bad debt clogging India's state-led banking system. That is
dampening animal spirits of companies that need to invest for
the future. Fixing the problem may require spending funds worth
3.5 percent of GDP. Arvind Subramanian, the government's chief
economic adviser, suggests this is primarily a political
problem, given the risk it may be perceived as a rich man's
bailout.
TERRITORIAL
Modi's changing stripes may simply reflect a determination
to be re-elected in 2019. But it also creates unease about
India's future direction. More than half way through his first
term, it is unclear what sits at the very top of the premier's
agenda: religion, development, or a sheer craving for power. All
seem plausible.
The choice of a firebrand cleric to lead Uttar Pradesh might
reflect Modi's own wishes. Alternatively, it may be a bid to
appease his right-wing Hindu backers. Fans of Modi's economic
achievements worry about his apparent reluctance to rein in
extremist views, and what that could mean for Muslims and other
minorities in the officially secular nation. A glance across the
border at Pakistan shows the risks of unbridled intolerance.
Equally, there are deep changes to the labour and land
markets, for example, that Modi will struggle to implement
without making more populist concessions to the poor, who would
be most affected. To wield that kind of power, the prime
minister must continue to make gains in state elections both now
and after the next general election, so that the BJP can gain
control of the upper house of parliament.
The centralised manner in which Modi runs his government,
empowering a very small band of allies, has also fuelled
concerns that the solitary figure is just hungry for power. That
is not necessarily a bad thing if it is used to lift growth to
10 percent. Indeed, that is perhaps the only way to create
enough jobs for the 12 million people entering the workforce
each year, and to meet the aspirations Modi is helping to
foster.
India has had some false dawns with reformist agendas that
fizzled out. And there are cautionary parallels with other
emerging markets, like Turkey under President Tayyip Erdogan,
where a strong leader has drifted further and further away from
"market-friendly" behaviour. China's Xi Jinping proposed a
decisive role for market forces only to backtrack. India’s tiger
leader is for the most part heading in the right direction but
will keep the world guessing about his masterplan.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Narendra Modi was elected as India’s prime minister on May
16, 2014.
(Editing by Quentin Webb and Nicolle Liu)