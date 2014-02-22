NEW DELHI Feb 22 Narendra Modi, the leading
candidate to be India's next prime minister after a forthcoming
election, declared the disputed territory of Arunachal Pradesh
an integral part of India on Saturday and urged China to abandon
its "mindset of expansion".
India and China fought a brief border war in 1962. The
nuclear-armed neighbours signed a pact in October to ensure that
differences on their shared border do not spark a confrontation.
"No power on earth can snatch away Arunachal Pradesh," Modi,
donning the region's traditional headdress and jacket, was shown
on television saying on a campaign stop to the state.
"Times have changed. The world does not welcome the mindset
of expansion in today's times. China will also have to leave
behind its mindset of expansion."
India regularly holds elections in Arunachal Pradesh, which
lies in a remote eastern stretch of the Himalayas and has been
administered as part of the Indian state for decades.
China questions India's claim to the territory and calls it
South Tibet.
President Pranab Mukherjee described Arunachal Pradesh as an
integral part of the country on a visit last November, sparking
a heated exchange. China urged India not to aggravate problems
on their shared border.
The two Asian giants have a complicated relationship marked
by both booming economic ties and growing distrust.
Last May, the two armies were locked in a three-week
standoff in the western Himalayas after Chinese troops set up a
camp at least 10 km (6 miles) inside territory claimed by India,
triggering a public outcry and calls that India should stand up
to its powerful neighbour.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is the
front-runner in a national election due by May.
A three-time chief minister of booming Gujarat state, he has
made growth a central plank of his campaign, promising to revive
the sagging economy, cut red tape and fight corruption.
But his record as chief minister has been overshadowed by
riots 12 years ago in which Hindu mobs killed at least 1,000
people, most of them Muslims. He denies allegations by rights
groups that he allowed or encouraged the attacks and a Supreme
Court inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him.
