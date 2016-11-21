Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India on Monday relaxed rules for classifying bad loans for small borrowers saying they may need more time to repay their loan dues after the government withdrew higher-value banknotes.
Banks and other financiers will get an additional 60 days for recognising certain loans of up to 10 million rupees ($146,800) as substandard, the RBI said in a notification.
The relaxation will apply to dues payable between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, it said. bit.ly/2fTpQ67
($1 = 68.1200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.