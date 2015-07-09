(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is home to
Asia's other big anti-graft campaign. Narendra Modi's drive to
squash corruption in the nation of 1.2 billion people lacks the
drama of Chinese president Xi Jinping's crackdown. Yet as
India's tycoons find it harder to win favour from politicians
and banks, Modi's intention to stamp out crony capitalism - and
the potential benefits of a clean-up - are coming into focus.
When the Indian prime minister won the landslide election in
May 2014, investors paid more attention to his promises to
revive growth and boost foreign investment. Stamping out sleaze
seemed far-fetched. India ranks 85 out of 175 countries in
Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index. Graft
is so entrenched that any political pledge to deal with it
deserves a dose of healthy scepticism.
Yet Modi has good reasons to clean house. Crony capitalism
was at the heart of a series of scandals that turned voters
against India's previous government. The misallocation of
telecom licences in 2008 was estimated at one point to have cost
the state as much as $40 billion in potential lost revenue.
India's state auditor also found numerous irregularities in the
award of contracts for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.
An espionage scandal at the country's oil ministry in
February exposed the scale of the challenge. Ministry staff
allegedly leaked classified documents to some of the country's
largest companies. No one has been convicted. But the arrest of
officials from companies including Mukesh Ambani's Reliance
Industries and Essar Oil, backed by the Ruia
family, signals a new determination to clean up. Both companies
have said they are co-operating with the investigation.
Chief executives, investment bankers, and lawyers privately
say that the current government has made it much harder for
tycoons to get special dispensations from Delhi. Prem Watsa,
chairman and chief executive officer of Canada's Fairfax
Financial is one of the few who has publicly asserted
that corruption has disappeared at the highest levels.
Graft is secret by its nature, which makes its absence hard
to spot. Nevertheless, there are signs that things are changing.
Modi's government has held transparent auctions for telecom
spectrum and coal mines - a big change from the discretion-based
approach of the previous government, which was known for
allocating permits to favoured business houses. In May, India
approved a tough bill targeting undeclared "black money" stashed
abroad.
Tycoons are also feeling the heat as Modi turns the screws
on the state lenders that dominate the country's banking system
and are wracked with stressed loans. The government is taking a
stricter approach to allocating capital, forcing banks to pile
pressure on some of the country's most powerful business groups
to sell assets, restructure, and pay down overdue debt. Essar
Oil's agreement to sell part of a key refinery to Russia's
Rosneft is a sign of the changing times.
There is much more work to do but the shift should make it
harder for India's big businesses to influence the banks - and
by implication taxpayers' money - to their own ends. The
government's efforts, in co-ordination with the Reserve Bank of
India, represent a long-overdue attempt to fix India's inverted
capital structure where large shareholders are often able to
restructure loans without repaying banks or relinquishing
control.
The fight against crony capitalism is unprecedented in
recent Indian history. Yet while Modi clearly shares the same
intent to stamp out graft as his Chinese counterpart, he lacks
the same sharp tools.
Chinese investigators are able to interrogate at will and
lock people away with little or no due process. India is a
democracy where it is harder to build a prosecution and
conviction rates are low. Vested interests oppose new
legislation. Any sustained improvement will require the
cooperation of both the courts and the country's vast
bureaucracy where corruption remains rampant.
Political considerations also matter. Whereas Xi is using
the graft crackdown to neutralise opponents, Modi needs to worry
about countering the electoral threat posed by Arvind Kejriwal's
Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, which has tapped into widespread
unhappiness about government sleaze.
Yet the main reason to bother is the hope of faster economic
growth. A cleaner India should allocate capital and resources
more efficiently, and attract foreign investors more easily.
Troubled companies would also fail faster. There would be no
risk of a repeat of the debacle at Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher
Airlines, which continued to access bank loans long
after it was in obvious difficulty.
It will take time for Modi's anti-graft campaign to filter
down to lower levels but the rhetoric is already forcing India's
older breed of tycoons to learn how to operate in a different
way. Not all of them will be able to adapt. Ultimately, it might
lead to a re-ranking of who's who on India's corporate scene.
It's a sign of Modi's progress that Indian business leaders dare
to suggest that such a change could be within reach.
