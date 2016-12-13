MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian banks received 12.44 trillion rupees ($184.24 billion) of old, high-value currency notes that were abolished by the government last month, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R Gandhi said in a brief media interaction on Tuesday.

The amount collected was received between Nov. 10 to Dec. 10, Gandhi added.

($1 = 67.5199 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam)