* Dec. 30 is deadline for depositing old money
* Queues and cash shortages show transition is incomplete
* Some politicians getting nervous about popular backlash
* Many face voters in state elections early in 2017
* Prime Minister stands by radical "demonetisation" move
By Rupam Jain
NEW DELHI, Dec 30 Cash shortages weeks after
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to abolish large
currency notes is making allies and members of his ruling party
anxious, with some distancing themselves from the move ahead of
a series of state elections.
Modi removed 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, worth around $7.50
and $15 respectively, on Nov. 8, billing it as an attempt to
root out corruption, end terror financing and move the country
into the age of digital payments.
He promised to replace all old bills with enough new
currency notes by the end of this month. But his government has
struggled to do that, leading to long lines at banks and a slump
in economy activity. Nearly 90 percent of transactions in India
used to be in cash.
Interviews with six lawmakers from Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) and a senior leader of the party's ideological
parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), show his party
cadre is starting to worry that the cash crunch could hurt their
prospects in several states that go to the polls next year.
Some parliamentarians said that while they thought Modi's
decision was good, its execution had been botched and they were
faced with constituents who were increasingly upset.
"There is no doubt that it is difficult to convince voters
that everything will be fine," said Santosh Gangwar, the junior
finance minister who is leading the BJP campaign in western
Uttar Pradesh.
"Every candidate who will be contesting polls is nervous
because they feel people may not vote for the BJP ... There is
tension and we cannot deny it," he said.
Of the BJP's 71 MPs from Uttar Pradesh, 28 have been to BJP
President Amit Shah and the finance minister's office to seek
solutions for the cash crunch, said a senior finance ministry
official.
BJP EXPECTS "BIG VICTORY"
BJP spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said that despite
temporary difficulties, the prime minister continued to enjoy
overwhelming support.
"Party cadres are highly enthused about a big victory in
upcoming elections, and if a few are apprehensive, they will
realise the reality soon," Rao said.
Disquiet within the BJP underscores how Modi's unprecedented
bet is turning into a test of popularity, and could go some way
to determining his political future.
It has become a central issue in Uttar Pradesh, India's most
populous state, where the outcome of elections early next year
will be key for Modi's expected bid for a second term in 2019.
The opposition, led by the Congress party, has joined
forces, mocking the government for being ill-prepared for
so-called "demonetisation" and blaming it for hardships faced by
the poor as a result. It has called for Modi's resignation.
The senior RSS official said they had counselled Modi days
before the move to take time to prepare the ground for such a
massive exercise, including setting up two new mints and
expanding the banking network, and to roll it out in phases.
But the prime minister decided to press ahead, and he alone
would bear responsibility for its failure or success, the
official added.
Earlier this month, N. Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of
the southern state Andhra Pradesh and a political ally of Modi,
abruptly distanced himself from the move.
Modi and senior members of his cabinet defend
demonetisation. In an interview with India Today magazine on
Thursday, Modi said it would give the economy a boost and
provide long-term benefits, including forcing the country's vast
shadow economy into the open.
"GRIM SITUATION"
Modi's announcement enjoyed popular support at first, with
many people prepared to endure hardship as long as others were
forced to give up ill-gotten wealth or pay tax.
But shortages of new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes have caused
tempers to rise as millions queue at banks and ATMs to draw
money.
Last week, more than three dozen BJP lawmakers, many of whom
came from states that go to polls next year, met with Shah to
demand that the government sends more cash to their
constituencies, and quickly.
The MPs told Shah about severe cash shortages and hardship
to local businesses and ordinary people, according to several
lawmakers who attended the meeting.
They told the BJP president that they did not have the
courage to hold election rallies at a time when people still had
to stand in line, sometimes for hours, to get money. Some said
they had not started door-to-door campaigning.
"The situation is grim, and we cannot ignore it," Jagdambika
Pal, a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh who attended the meeting,
told Reuters. "It is a challenge for every BJP lawmaker to
manage the situation, but we cannot do anything if there is no
money in the banks."
($1 = 67.9550 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar;
Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Mike Collett-White)