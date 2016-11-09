MUMBAI Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday that passengers at international airports as well as tourists can continue to exchange 500 and 1,000 rupee notes until Friday, as long as the value tendered does not exceed 5,000 rupees ($75.25).

The clarification by the RBI comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unexpectedly announced that 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes would be withdrawn from circulation to crack down on rampant corruption and counterfeit currency.

For a statement see: bit.ly/2eklKH6

($1 = 66.4450 rupees)

(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)