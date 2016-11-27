(Repeats Friday's story with no changes to text)
* Cash crunch hits gold jewellery sales in peak wedding
season
* Weddings account for more than half total Indian demand
* Weak demand amid expected Fed rate hike could weigh on
prices
By Rajendra Jadhav and Sethuraman N R
MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Nov 25 Mumbai resident
Shashikant Zhalte's wedding this weekend will be less sparkling
than his family had hoped, thanks to a cash shortage following
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock withdrawal of
high-value notes to fight "black money".
Zhalte bought gold jewellery for his wife-to-be months ago,
but had delayed purchases for his mother and sisters.
Then came the Modi bombshell on Nov. 8, in the middle of the
wedding season when gold demand spikes, forcing Zhalte to drop
his plans to buy an additional 50 gms, worth around $2,200.
The scenario is being played out across India, the world's
second biggest consumer of gold, where it is customary to gift
jewellery in marriages.
The wedding season stretches from September to April, and
Thomson Reuters-owned metals consultancy GFMS says it accounts
for more than half of the country's annual demand for gold.
More than two-thirds of that demand of around 800 tonnes a
year comes from the countryside, where farmers are struggling to
get enough cash to buy seeds and fertilisers in the sowing
season. Penetration of credit or debit cards and money apps is
very low in rural India.
The resulting drop in incomes and tepid buying in the
wedding season means gold imports, which spiked in the immediate
aftermath of the banknote announcement amid panic buying, are
likely to drop sharply in the coming months, said traders in
India and in the supply hubs of Dubai and Hong Kong.
"Instead of shopping, we were busy visiting banks and
government offices to prove that there is a wedding in the
family," said Rahul Ahire, a cousin of Zhalte.
The Indian government has put strict limits on the amount of
money people can withdraw from banks, although a larger sum,
250,000 rupees ($3,600), is allowed for weddings, as long as
participants can prove that the marriage is genuine.
Gold demand from India is not a major factor in global
prices, but has historically provided support when the
international market is falling.
Gold is trading at its lowest levels in nearly 10 months in
anticipation of a U.S. interest rate hike in December. Higher
U.S. rates would boost the dollar and increase the opportunity
cost of holding the metal.
A senior official with a Hong Kong bank, which caters mainly
to Indian and Chinese gold buyers, said that it was worrying
that the slowdown in Indian buying was overlapping with an
expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal reserve next month.
"In the past, physical Indian demand gave support whenever
there was a sharp fall in global prices," said the official.
"Without Indian buying, prices could fall steeply."
SLOWDOWN IN INDIAN GROWTH
Surendra Mehta, secretary of the India Bullion and Jewellers
Association, said imports would be "negligible" in December and
January, but did not give any numbers.
Traders said that a year ago India bought 182.2 tonnes in
those two months, a figure that could fall to 60 to 70 tonnes
this time around.
"Retail demand is very weak and since prices are falling,
jewellers are not willing to build inventory," Mehta said. "They
are postponing purchases."
Another factor that could hit imports is a plan reportedly
being considered by the government to impose curbs on domestic
holdings of gold. A third of India's gold demand is paid for by
unaccounted money.
The scrapping of 500 and 1,000 rupee banknotes, or 86
percent of the value of cash in circulation, is part of a
crackdown on corruption, tax evasion and militant financing.
But brokerage Ambit Capital says the decision could pull
down economic growth, which was 7.6 percent last year, by as
much as 4.1 percentage points in the year to March 2017.
"It wasn't possible to change the wedding date at the last
moment, so I curtailed spending," says Dashrath Jagtap, whose
daughter got married this week in a small village in the western
state of Maharashtra.
Most Indian weddings are held on days considered auspicious
in the Hindu calendar. Between Nov. 8 and end-December, there
are 15 such days, or nearly a quarter of the total in 2016,
making the note ban particularly painful for service industries
that rely on weddings.
"There is a huge drop in the wedding demand as many people
don't have the new currency," said Chirag Thakkar, a director at
gold wholesaler Amrapali Group in the western city of Ahmedabad.
"It could be more than 50 percent (on a) year-on-year basis.
Most people used to purchase in cash and now they are confused
whether to buy gold or spend on something else."
A wholesale trader in Dubai said demand will continue to be
weak until people feel comfortable with their cash levels. The
government expects the cancelled notes to be replaced in a few
months, but some experts say it could take up to a year.
($1 = 68.4250 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in LONDON; Editing by
Krishna N. Das and Mike Collett-White)