BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's government on Thursday allowed farmers to draw money from banks against loans sanctioned to them to buy seeds and fertilisers in the ongoing sowing season, as it responds to criticism against the move to cancel high-value rupee bills.
Farmers will be able to withdraw up to 25,000 Indian rupees per week against their crop loans, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters, adding the time limit to pay crop insurance premiums has also been extended by 15 days.
Millions of Indian farmers, however, have no bank accounts and depend on local moneylenders to fund sowing. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Says prohibits Bernie Wong Ching Man, a former employee of Citibank (Hong Kong) limited, from re-entering industry for four months from 19 May 2017 to 18 September 2017 for forging a client's signature