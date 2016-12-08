NEW DELHI Dec 8 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced incentives ranging from 0.75 percent to 10 percent on retail purchase of products like petrol, diesel and insurance products from state-run companies, to encourage cashless transactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to scrap 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee banknotes on Nov. 8 in a bid to flush out cash earned through illegal activities, or earned legally but never disclosed.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has pledged to crack down on so-called black money with a series of new measures, including 10-year jail terms for evaders. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)