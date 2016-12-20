NEW DELHI Dec 20 India will offer tax incentives to small businesses engaged in cashless transactions, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Tuesday.

The move is part of the government's drive to promote a cashless economy, Jaitley said, after the government decided to scrap high-value banknotes last month in a bid to make them worthless for holders of unaccounted wealth. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)