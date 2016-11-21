A man writes the serial numbers of 500 Indian rupee banknotes on the back of a form before depositing them in a bank in Kolkata, India, November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said banks have received 5.45 trillion rupees ($79.96 billion) of 500 and 1000 rupee notes from Nov. 10-18 after the government decided to withdraw high value bills to unearth billions of dollars worth of "black money".

The total amount includes 5.12 trillion rupees of deposits and 330 billion rupees as exchange of old notes with new ones.

($1 = 68.1079 rupees)

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)