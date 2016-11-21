India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India said banks have received 5.45 trillion rupees ($79.96 billion) of 500 and 1000 rupee notes from Nov. 10-18 after the government decided to withdraw high value bills to unearth billions of dollars worth of "black money".
The total amount includes 5.12 trillion rupees of deposits and 330 billion rupees as exchange of old notes with new ones.
($1 = 68.1079 rupees)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.