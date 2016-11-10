Nov 10 Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced a shock move on Tuesday night to ditch 500 and 1,000 rupee notes - worth a combined $256 billion - that he said were fuelling corruption, being forged and even paying for attacks by Islamist militants against India.

While the move disrupted the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Indians who live in the cash economy that is estimated to account for a fifth of India's $2 trillion gross domestic product, economists and some businesses have welcomed it as a vital step towards broadening the formal economy and improving tax compliance.

Please clink on the links below for our main stories:

NEWS >Banks call in police as people rush to ditch old banknotes >India's shock bank note ban sparks cash chaos >India's old banknote ban to disrupt gold smuggling business >India abolishes larger banknotes in fight against "black money" >Cbank chief sees no disruption with phasing out larger banknotes >Indian diaspora caught out by surprise currency clampdown >Indian forex, bonds gain on banknotes measures; shares hit VIEWS AND ANALYSIS >Financial services cheer India's shock bank note curbs >BREAKINGVIEWS-Modi puts paper money where mouth is on corruption >Economists see pain, then gain for India after bank note shock >FACTBOX-The mechanics of high-value banknote exchange programme >Government move will break backbone of traffickers - Satyarthi >EXPERT VIEWS-India abolishes larger banknotes in graft fight >Markets likely to welcome scrapping of larger banknotes: analysts

(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)