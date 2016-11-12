NEW DELHI Nov 12 Anger was rising across India
on Saturday as banks struggled to dispense cash after the
government withdrew large denomination notes in a shock move
aimed at uncovering billions of dollars of unaccounted wealth
hidden from the taxman.
Hundreds of thousands of people stood outside banks for a
third day for long hours trying to replace 500 and 1,000 rupee
bank notes that were abolished earlier in the week.
These bills made up more than 80 percent of the currency in
circulation leaving millions of people without cash and
threatening to grind large parts of the cash-driven economy to
a halt.
"There is chaos everywhere," said Delhi Chief Minister
Arvind Kejrilwal and a bitter foe of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi. He said Modi's move had upended the lives of the poor and
working while the rich - whose wealth he had sought to target -
had found loopholes to get around the new rules.
People argued and banged the glass doors of a branch of
Standard Chartered in southern Delhi after the security guards
blocked entry, saying there were already too many people inside
the bank.
Others turned on Modi, criticising his ongoing visit to
Japan while countrymen suffered at home. "He is taking bullet
train rides in Japan and here you have old people knocking on
bank doors for cash," said Prabhat Kumar, a college student who
said he had spent six hours at the queue.
"He has made a terrible mistake."
Nearly half of India's 202,000 ATMs were shut on Friday and
those that operated quickly ran out of the new notes as scores
of people descended upon them.
Traders in Delhi's vegetable market said they were
considering to shut down the market as cash was running out and
banks were dispensing a limited amount.
"We might have to close down until the situation
stabilises," said Metharam Kriplani, the president of the
Chambers of Azadpur Fruit and Vegetable Traders said.
People in Mumbai said grocers were charging ten times the
price of salt in return for accepting the old cash notes and in
Benguluru some people were using their old notes to buy one-time
insurance policies.
The government has asked people to redeem the old 500 and
1,000 rupees notes by Dec. 30. The central bank said there was
enough cash available with banks and that it had made
arrangements to deliver the new bank notes all over the country.
But in Dudko, about 75 kms (45 miles) from Delhi, villagers
said they were struggling to pay for food and fuel, four days
into the cash crunch.
One family was marrying off their daughter later this month
and were worrying about their money stuck in the bank. "Bank
officials are saying they will give the money on Monday. How
will we make purchases," said Sunita, the mother.
Much of India's rural economy is powered by cash
transactions with few people having bank accounts or operating
one even if they have an account.
Modi's move was aimed at shrinking the "black economy", the
term widely used to describe transactions that take place
outside formal channels and which could be as high as 20 percent
of gross domestic product, according to investment firm Ambit.
Bribe and crime proceeds also go into this underground
economy. Modi said he also wanted to strike against counterfeit
500 and 1,000 rupee notes that anti-India militants were using
to finance acts of violence.
