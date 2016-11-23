Nov 23 Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced a shock move on Nov. 8 to ditch 500 and 1,000 rupee notes - worth a combined $256 billion - that he said were fuelling corruption, being forged and even paying for attacks by Islamist militants against India.

The move has disrupted the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Indians who live in the cash economy that is estimated to account for a fifth of India's $2 trillion gross domestic product, but economists and some businesses say it could ultimately help broaden the formal economy and improve tax compliance.

Please click on the links below for Reuters' main stories, as well as views and analysis:

LATEST NEWS >India offers credit to support farmers hit by cash clampdowns

EARLIER NEWS >India doubles balance limit for digital wallets to help merchants >India may ease rules for cash withdrawals for weddings-official >Fitch retains 'negative' outlook for India's banking sector >India allows 250,000 rupee wedding cash withdrawals after note ban >India cenbank eases bad loan rules for small borrowers >India cenbank says banks got 5.45 trln rupees of higher value notes

>India acts to help farmers hit by black money crackdown >India to use indelible ink to ensure people change cash only once >Cenbank sets up panel to oversee ATM recalibrations

>India raises cap on bank cash withdrawal to ease public anger

>Indian banks get $44 bln of old-currency notes in four days >Anger grows in India as banks struggle to swap banned notes >Indian diaspora caught out by surprise currency clampdown >India's finance minister sees rise in tax collection >Banks call in police as people rush to ditch old banknotes >India's shock bank note ban sparks cash chaos >Cbank chief sees no disruption with phasing out larger banknotes >India abolishes larger banknotes in fight against "black money"

VIEWS AND ANALYSIS >BREAKINGVIEWS - Trump crony capitalism jars with Modi's India >Scrap gold supply to halve in India as cash crunch bites

>Cash crunch puts brake on India's cotton exports; rivals to gain >Stranded trucks, unpaid workers: India counts cost of cash crunch >Cash crunch puts brake on India's cotton exports; rivals to gain

>India bonds rally as bank note ban brings Dec rate cut into view >Cash crunch chokes off India palm oil imports >Indian farmers fear lost crops and income after 'black money' move >India's gold traders on edge as Modi fights 'black money'

>Modi's cash crackdown hits Indian rivals' election campaign coffers >BREAKINGVIEWS- Cash bet could make or break Modi >Action on banknotes provides a boon to struggling Indian lenders >While India plugs black money holes, Indians find leaks >India's old banknote ban to disrupt gold smuggling business >BREAKINGVIEWS-Modi puts paper money where mouth is on corruption >Financial services cheer India's shock bank note curbs >Economists see pain, then gain for India after bank note shock >FACTBOX-The mechanics of high-value banknote exchange programme >Government move will break backbone of traffickers - Satyarthi >EXPERT VIEWS-India abolishes larger banknotes in graft fight >Markets likely to welcome scrapping of larger banknotes: analysts (Compiled by Rafael Nam in MUMBAI)