Jan 17 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to ditch higher-value banknotes in November sparked a severe cash crunch that has brought parts of the economy to a virtual standstill and disrupted the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Indians.

The decision has also had wide-ranging ramifications from politics to agriculture to the central bank.

LATEST NEWS >IMF downgrades India growth estimate after cash crunch >India central bank employees urge governor to protect autonomy

GOVT/POLITICS >India's PM Modi defends cash ban, announces incentives >India's cash crunch making some in Modi's party anxious >Modi losing friends as anger grows over Indian cash crackdown

>INSIGHT-Modi's black money move kept a closely guarded secret

>India's reform architect trashes PM Modi's cash crackdown >Modi's cash crackdown hits Indian rivals' election campaign coffers >India abolishes larger banknotes in fight against 'black money'

ECONOMY >India's cash crunch tamps down retail inflation >Cash crunch pushed Indian factory activity into contraction in Dec >Indian economy racing before Modi removed oxygen of cash >While India plugs black money holes, Indians find leaks >Economists see pain, then gain for India after bank note shock

CENTRAL BANK >Surprise, surprise: India cenbank wrong-foots investors again

>India rate panel focuses more on inflation, plays down growth worry

>S&P says demonetisation hurts confidence in RBI >India unexpectedly keeps rate unchanged despite cash crunch

CORPORATES/CASHLESS ECONOMY >India's PM Modi touts digitized economy to business leaders >Indian auto sales see biggest drop in 16 years >Modi eyes real estate assets in drive against graft >Workers abandon Indian building sites after cash crackdown >Digital payment firms cash in on India's money mess; can it last? >INSIGHT: India counts cost of cash crunch

BANKS >India's banks sharply cut lending rates after deposits, Modi nudge >Indians line up at banks to deposit savings or see them disappear >ANALYSIS-Pain before gain for Indian banks after Modi's cash gamble >Action on banknotes provides a boon to struggling Indian lenders

AGRICULTURE/METALS >ANALYSIS-Global diamond business roiled on India's cash crunch >India's rural economy hit hard as informal lending breaks down >Indian cash crunch hits gold demand during peak wedding season >Cash crunch puts brake on India's cotton exports; rivals to gain >Indian farmers fear lost crops and income after 'black money' move

MARKETS >POLL-Indian rupee to fall to record low over coming year >India bond yields fall to near one-month low as govt cuts borrowing >POLL-Indian stock market outlook cut as banknote ban hits economy

BREAKINGVIEWS >Lucky unicorn cashes in on India's money madness >Radical Modi could leave a trail of destruction

>India's central bank faces race against time

>Breakdown: India's self-inflicted cash crunch >Cash bet could make or break Modi

