MUMBAI Nov 8 Indian markets are likely to
welcome the country's move to kill off its 500 and 1,000 rupee
banknotes on Wednesday - the U.S. presidential election result
notwithstanding - as banks' coffers will fill up as people
deposit the notes as part of the process.
Analysts also see the move as leading to a softening in
inflation.
The surprise step is designed to bring billions of dollars'
worth of cash in unaccounted wealth into the mainstream economy,
as well as dent the finances of Islamist militants who target
India and are suspected of using fake 500 rupee notes to fund
operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 500 and 1,000 rupee notes
would be withdrawn from circulation starting from midnight,
saying it was part of a crackdown on rampant corruption and
counterfeit currency.
Real estate firm's shares such as DLF Ltd will
likely be hit in the near-term given the action could curb
property prices, though it will eventually boost demand for
housing over the longer-term.
Black money has long been suspected of being steered into
real estate, inflating prices.
Any broader market gains could be tempered should Republican
candidate Donald Trump win the U.S. election on Tuesday, an
outcome that market investors have warned could lead to
sell-offs due to doubts about his policies. The results of the
election should start filtering through as Indian markets open
on Wednesday.
"If you look at India's economy point of view it's a very
good measure," said Saravana Kumar, Chief Investment Officer,
LIC Mutual Fund.
"Inflation will moderate and it's going to control the
fiscal deficit. Black money will come down drastically."
Traders said bank shares would likely be the main
beneficiaries as Indians hand in their bigger notes, thereby
improving their near-term liquidity.
Cash positions will ease, however, as India issues new 500
rupee bills as well as higher-denomination 2,000 rupee bills to
replace the retired ones.
Analysts said that the move could also lead to easing
inflation as the government's push against black money is likely
to push transactions into the formal economy, leading to more
transparency. The exact impact would be difficult to gauge given
uncertainty over the scale of illicit funds, they said.
The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly cut the repo lending
rate last month citing easing inflation, and it is seen as
potentially lowering it again early next year should growth in
retail prices continue to ease.
