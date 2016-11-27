(Repeats Sunday's story with no changes to text)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI Nov 27 Life was good for Mitharam Patil,
a wealthy money lender from a small village in the Indian state
of Maharashtra.
Small-time financiers like Patil would typically lend cash
to farmers and traders every day, providing a vital source of
funding for a rural economy largely shut out of the banking
sector, albeit at interest rates of about 24 percent.
All that came crashing down on Nov. 8, when Prime Minister
Narendra Modi banned 500 and 1,000 rupee ($7.30-$14.60)
banknotes, which accounted for 86 percent of currency in
circulation.
The action was intended to target wealthy tax evaders and
end India's "shadow economy", but it has also exposed the
dependency of poor farmers and small businesses on informal
credit systems in a country where half the population has no
access to formal banking.
Patil was stuck with 700,000 rupees ($10,144) of worthless
cash. He can also only withdraw up to 24,000 rupees from his
account every week, barely enough for his own personal needs
given he also works as a farmer.
That is bad news for farmers and traders who had come to
depend on Patil, despite his high interest rates, given that
bank branches are located far from the village, while the
process to obtain loans is long and cumbersome.
It may also hurt India's economy, as the informal sector
accounts for 20 percent of gross domestic product and 80 percent
of employment. The country is due to report July-September GDP
on Wednesday.
"Sowing of winter crops has been started and farmers badly
need money. But I couldn't lend (to) them due to restrictions on
withdrawal," Patil said.
BORROWERS CAN'T PAY MONEY BACK
Some farmers and small businesses say India's informal
credit system has ground to a virtual halt, despite government
measures to steer more funds to them, including 230 billion
rupees in crop loans.
Not only are money lenders struggling to lend, they are also
struggling to get paid.
Saumya Roy, CEO of Vandana Foundation, a micro finance firm,
said it has encountered difficulties in collecting payments from
borrowers, which will have a knock-on effect on how much they
can lend to others.
"We can't go on lending and suffer losses," she said.
"How can we force people to pay back when they don't have
money to buy food. How will they pay us?"
The paralysis exposes the slow progress India has made in
extending banking to wider segments of the population, a key
initiative under Modi.
The government has taken steps, including announcing zero
balance accounts for poor people, but growth of bank branches
have been low as margins are slender for most lenders.
In 2001, India had 5.3 bank branches per 100,000 people in
rural areas. Today that stands at only 7.8 branches, according
to Reserve Bank of India data.
Even if farmers or small businesses are willing to go
through the process of obtaining a bank loan, which includes
filling out forms and several visits to the branch, bank
officials say they are too focused now on getting cash out to
devote time to small loans.
"We can't allocate manpower to scrutinize farm loan
documents," said a manager in a rural branch of State Bank of
India.
For some analysts, the breakdown in the informal credit
sector points to a government that has failed to grasp how the
cash economy impacts ordinary Indians.
"It is this lack of understanding and not appreciating the
importance of the cash economy in India on the part of the
government that has landed the country in such an unwarranted
situation today," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, an economist and
director of public finance at India Ratings.
($1 = 68.5085 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael
Nam and Mike Collett-White)