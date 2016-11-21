(Repeats to chain to alerts, no change to text)

MUMBAI Nov 21 India's central bank said on Monday that people can withdraw up to 250,000 rupees for wedding related expenses, provided they submit adequate proof and the wedding is on or before Dec. 30.

The cash withdrawals will be allowed out of the balance in the account as of close of business on Nov. 8, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. (bit.ly/2g9nZt1)

