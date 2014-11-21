NEW DELHI Nov 21 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi is increasing his focus on economic reforms
including raising the cap on foreign investment in the insurance
sector and changes to tax and labour rules that could accelerate
recovery, but he faces stiff opposition.
Following is the status of key pending reforms:
FDI IN INSURANCE
- Government needs approval during a parliamentary session
starting on Nov. 24 to allow overseas investors to hold a 49
percent stake in insurance companies, up from the current 26
percent cap. The law would also raise the cap for the pension
industry. Opposition have not yet promised support needed to
pass the law in upper house.
- The industry expects that raising the cap would result in
$2 billion of inflows into insurance.
LAND PURCHASE RULES
- The government wants to make it easier to buy land for
infrastructure and industrial projects, possibly by exempting
public-private partnerships from an act passed last year.
Opposition partes are expected to resist. Modi could seek to
change the law in a joint session of both houses of parliament
or by decree early next year.
- Road projects alone worth $10 billion face delays over land
disputes and other clearances.
LABOUR REFORMS
- Modi has promised to amend archaic labour laws, reducing
regulatory interference while coaxing employees' with more
benefits. Initial softball measures are awaiting parliamentary
approval. The government will have to overcome union resistance
to move forward on relaxing restrictions on hiring and firing.
GOODS AND SERVICE TAX
- The government wants to pass a constitutional amendment in
the parliamentary session, then win the consent of state
assemblies to implement India's first nationwide service tax
union by April 2016. If successful, economists say the measure
could add 2 percentage points to GDP growth.
- Most state governments are on board, but the main
opposition Congress has still not given its backing.
- Consensus still missing on the final GST tax rates -
recommendations vary from 16 percent to 27 percent.
ASSET SALES
- The government plans to raise nearly $9.5 billion by
selling stakes in state-run and private companies including oil
explorer ONGC and Coal India <COAL .NS> by March.
- Analysts doubt whether the target will be achieved. Market
valuations are high and Modi seems determined to overcome labour
union opposition to the Coal India sale, but the government has
started the sell off late in the financial year.
SUBSIDY REFORMS
- Government plans to cut wasteful subsidies on fuel,
fertiliser and food, estimated at over 21 percent of total
estimated revenue receipts in 2014/15.
- The government has ended diesel subsidies and is waiting
for a panel's report to announce next steps, possibly in the
annual budget in February.
COAL
- Coal fields will be auctioned by February, and will be
followed by plans to allow commercial coal mining for the first
time, and invite in foreign miners. The government used an
executive decree to bring about the changes. Now it needs
parliamentary support.
MOBILE, RADIO SPECTRUM
- The government is planning the sale of mobile telephone
and FM radio spectrum in early 2015.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)