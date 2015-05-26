By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 26 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi on Tuesday urged farmers to boost lentils and oilseeds
output to cut expensive imports but skirted the issue of rural
distress that has turned peasants against his one-year-old
government.
There has been an increase in suicides by farmers after
untimely rains and hailstorms damaged crops and weak prices hit
farm income in the countryside, home to 70 percent of Indians.
"We spend a lot of money to import lentils and (edible) oils
and we must resolve to raise production so that we become
self-sufficient in the next 10 years," Modi said after launching
a TV channel for farmers.
India, among the world's leading producers of grain, cotton
and sugar, imports edible oils and lentils at an annual cost of
about $10 billion and $2 billion respectively. Vegetable oils
are its No.3 import item after crude oil and gold.
Modi, who is trying to boost investment in industry that
would create new jobs outside agriculture, said farmers should
increase productivity so that they can prosper even as the
average size of farms shrinks due to a growing population.
"Our average farm productivity comes to two tonnes per
hectare against the global average of three tonnes a hectare and
we must strive to reach the global level," he advised.
India's near 250 million tonnes of grain output pales in
comparison with rival China, which produces nearly 600 million
tonnes despite having a lower farm area and smaller average land
holdings.
To overcome the problem, Modi has asked scientists to work
closely with farmers to introduce high-yielding crop varieties.
India is also flirting with the idea of adopting genetically
modified (GM) technology to raise productivity.
Scientists have already completed final trials of a GM
variety of mustard and will submit a report to the government in
a month.
Modi's clarion call cut little ice with farmers.
"It's a pity Modi asks us to raise production and
productivity but refuses to address the issue of agrarian
distress and farmers' suicides," said Dharmendra Kumar, a farmer
from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
"Please remind Modi about his election promise of paying 50
percent profit over farmers' cost of cultivation," Kumar said by
telephone when told about Modi's speech.
