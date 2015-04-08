NEW DELHI, April 8 Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced higher compensation and
government aid for farmers who are suffering due to unseasonable
rains, in an attempt to calm growing discontent among people
living in the countryside.
Storms have badly damaged crops in large parts of northern
India and led to anger against Modi for not doing enough to help
those in distress. Dozens of farmers have committed suicide in
recent weeks.
Discontent among people in rural areas, where 70 percent of
India's 1.2 billion people live, could hurt Modi's political
ambitions as he tries to consolidate power in upcoming state
elections.
On Wednesday, Modi said his government will increase the
compensation provided to affected farmers by 50 percent, as well
as bring down the threshold of crop damage that allows farmers
to seek government assistance.
"The government's current (compensation) parameters are not
enough to help the farmers," Modi said at an event in New Delhi.
"The government is committed to help farmers as much as
possible."
The amount of compensation paid currently depends on crop
variety and the state where it is being grown. While this
monetary benefit would rise, farmers will be able to seek aid
even if 33 percent of their crop is damaged, as opposed to more
than 50 percent currently.
Unseasonable rains this year have damaged over 10 million
hectares (24.7 million acres) of crops, but the government says
that has no clear link to farmer suicides.
Debt-laden Indian farmers were already suffering because of
low rural incomes and weak global food prices.
Modi said Indian banks have been asked to help farmers
restructure their loans, while insurance companies will also
step in with support.
"Banks, insurance companies, central and state governments
will join hands to get farmers out of this crisis situation," he
said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by
Aditya Kalra; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)