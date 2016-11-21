Price recovery dampens Asian gold demand
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
NEW DELHI The Indian government has allowed farmers to purchase seeds with old 500 rupee banknote from state-run outlets, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move to cancel 500 and 1,000 rupee bills as legal tender has left millions of farmers with little cash to buy seeds and fertilisers for winter crops, threatening production of key commodities and hurting rural communities only just recovering after two years of drought.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Gold demand in Asia was mostly subdued this week as buyers stayed on the sidelines due to a rebound in bullion prices.
SHANGHAI China's economy will likely expand around 6.8 percent in the second quarter of 2017, the State Information Center said in an article published in the state-owned China Securities Journal on Saturday.