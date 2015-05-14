By Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj
KHANNA/KAMARGAON, India
KHANNA/KAMARGAON, India May 15 Just one year
after taking office, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is
facing a challenge that could come to haunt him - the farm
sector that sustains three-fifths of the population is in deep
trouble, and he is being blamed for not doing enough.
Promising good governance and a stronger economy, Modi
romped to power in elections last May by the biggest margin any
Indian prime minister has got in three decades. But the rural
crisis has dented his popularity and the vanquished opposition
is finding new vigour in his discomfort.
From the start of the crop season last October through
March, India's farm exports have fallen more than 11 percent to
$15 billion, as the impact of the global commodities glut has
been sharpened by events like Iran's nuclear talks and a
currency dip in Brazil.
The fall in exports has depressed domestic farmgate prices
just as unseasonal rain damaged winter crops such as wheat,
potato, chickpea and rapeseed. Farmers have little money now to
buy seeds for the summer sowing, and meteorologists have
predicted the annual June-October monsoon will be below par,
which means the next crop may also fail.
"A perception is gaining ground that the government is slow
in responding to the crisis in the countryside," said D.H. Pai
Panandiker, president of the RPG Foundation think-tank in New
Delhi. "Any inept handling of the situation will only invite
trouble and impair the plans for economic reforms."
Farming accounts for only 15 percent of India's $2 trillion
economy but provides a livelihood to 60 percent of its 1.25
billion people. A crisis in the countryside would have severe
political impact.
The opposition Congress party, crushed by Modi a year ago,
is latching on to rising discontent in the countryside.
Party leader Rahul Gandhi has been touring the affected
farming regions and the heir apparent to the Nehru-Gandhi
political dynasty is getting a good response.
"While Modi has failed to help us, Rahul Gandhi was here to
assuage our pain," said Paramdeep Singh, a wheat farmer at
Khanna wholesale market in the northern Indian state of Punjab.
"His visit has forced the government to at least acknowledge
the fact that we've suffered huge losses."
The fightback by the opposition has slowed Modi's reform
agenda in parliament. This week, Congress delayed bills that
would make it easier for corporations to buy land - changes it
says are "anti-farmer" - and harmonise national and state taxes.
DRAW THE STING
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said last week agriculture was
the biggest challenge for India's economy and would need major
investments.
Meanwhile, Modi's government has asked state governments to
tap into more than $1 billion from the State Disaster Response
Fund and raised compensation by 50 percent for farmers suffering
crop losses.
In an attempt to draw the sting of falling exports and
prices, the government has also eased quality requirements for
wheat purchases by state agencies, raised import taxes on rubber
and sugar, and given an incentive for raw sugar exports.
To some farmers, the response is too little, too late.
"When you lose 10,000 rupees ($156), they offer you 100
rupees. So far we haven't got any assistance," said Manik
Andhale, a farmer from Kamargaon village in Maharashtra state,
whose onion crop suffered rain damage.
To be sure, some of the events that have led to the crisis
are beyond the government's control.
Until last year, for example, Iran paid a premium for Indian
sugar, soymeal, barley and basmati rice. Now, with the easing of
some Western sanctions, Iran is looking to buy elsewhere.
Cotton exports have been hit by China's decision to abandon
a stockpiling plan, while non-basmati rice shipments face
headwinds after Thailand decided to run down its stockpiles.
On the other side of the world, a decline in the Brazilian
real following a scandal at oil giant Petrobras last year has
weighed on sugar prices, making Indian exports uncompetitive.
Meanwhile, the fall in global crude oil prices has depressed
prices of grains and oilseeds used for biofuels. It also trimmed
freight rates, making imports of commodities such as corn and
soymeal from South America cheaper for Asian buyers.
A strong rupee - despite a fall last week - has further made
India's farm exports uncompetitive and imports cheaper.
A major commodities trader has said the decline in
agricultural exports could be as much as $5 billion, or nearly
20 percent, for the crop year to September, which would be the
steepest on record.
In the villages, farmers struggle to understand why they are
earning less.
"How come prices of all crops are going down?" asked Anil
Sathe, a farmer in Kamargaon who said he has had to start
working as a part-time labourer to make ends meet.
($1 = 63.84 rupees)
