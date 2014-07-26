By Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI, July 26 India's new Prime Minister
Narendra Modi is facing criticism for remaining silent about
incidents deemed anti-Muslim in the past week, underscoring
fears that his Hindu nationalist followers will upset religious
relations in the multi-faith nation.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in May after an
election campaign that mainly focused on promises to revive the
economy but that also made reference to India's majority Hindu
identity.
Footage emerged this week of a radical Hindu party lawmaker
trying to force food into the mouth of a Muslim caterer.
Separately, a BJP politician questioned the national identity of
an Indian Muslim tennis star, while an ally of the prime
minister said India could become a Hindu nation under Modi.
Several commentators said Modi's failure to speak out about
the incidents risked encouraging aggressive behaviour by fringe
elements of his party and related organisations.
"The prime minister needs to come out strongly against such
comments in order to reassure the minorities that their
apprehensions about the intent of his regime are misplaced ...
Silence on his part will only encourage such elements," The
Times of India said in an editorial.
India has a dark history of religious violence, especially
between the Hindu majority and Muslims, who account for more
than 150 million people, making India the world's third most
populous Muslim nation.
INDIAN TILL THE END
On Wednesday, footage was aired of a lawmaker from the Shiv
Sena, a radical Hindu political party and ally of the BJP,
trying to shove chapati, an Indian flatbread, into a Muslim
caterer's mouth during the Ramadan period of fasting.
The Shiv Sena lawmaker, Rajan Vichare, a high school dropout
and suspect in 13 criminal cases, later said he did not know the
caterer was Muslim and that he was fasting. He said he had been
making a point about the bad quality of the food being served.
The incident led to chaotic scenes in parliament, with one
BJP member demanding that some opposition politicians be sent to
Pakistan. He later apologised for his comments.
On Thursday, BJP politician K. Laxman denounced a move to
name Indian tennis star Sania Mirza the brand ambassador of
newborn Telangana state, calling Mirza, who is married to a
Pakistani cricketer, the "daughter-in-law" of India's rival
nation.
Mirza broke down during a television interview to a local
news channel and said it was unfair that she had to keep
asserting her "Indianness".
"I am an Indian who will remain an Indian until the end of
my life," she said on Thursday in a statement posted on
micro-blogging site Twitter.
The BJP distanced itself from Laxman's remarks.
"Sania Mirza is the pride of India," cabinet minister
Prakash Javadekar told reporters, but newspaper editorials
highlighted Modi's silence.
"He could say these are non-issues, he could say these are
trivial misunderstandings being communalised by a hyperactive
media. But he chooses to say absolutely nothing," said an
editorial on the Firstpost news and opinion website.
"Unfortunately his silence can get uncomfortably loud."
The BJP itself burst into prominence in the late 1980s as it
helped mobilise a movement leading to the destruction of a
16th-century mosque in the Uttar Pradesh town of Ayodhya that
Hindus say was built on the birthplace of the god-king Ram.
About 2,000 people were killed in riots across India in 1992
after the disputed mosque was torn down by Hindu mobs.
Modi has long faced accusations of looking the other way
when Hindu mobs went on a rampage of revenge against Muslims in
Gujarat in 2002, when he was that state's chief minister, after
a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was torched.
Modi has denied the allegations and an inquiry ordered by
the Supreme Court absolved him of responsibility.
Also on Thursday, a local minister from Goa state allied to
the BJP said India could become a Hindu nation under Modi's
rule, drawing criticism from the opposition Congress party.
"Please stop this - communalising the country. This is our
request to the ruling coalition," said P.C. Chacko, a Congress
spokesman, according to a statement of his remarks.
