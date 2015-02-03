(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)
* Hindu hardliners a stern test of Modi's authority
* Prime minister warns rebellious lawmakers
* Parliamentary business stalled by Hindu demands
* Opposition may gain from public frustration
By Andrew MacAskill and Rupam Jain Nair
RISHIKESH, India, Feb 3 In an ashram near the
Ganges river in the Himalayan foothills, Indian
priest-turned-politician Sakshi Maharaj mimes rowing a boat to
illustrate what will happen if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government ignores Hindu nationalist demands.
"Modi will have to be a boatman: one oar must focus on the
economy and the other must concentrate on the Hindu agenda,"
says Maharaj, clad in saffron robes and sitting cross-legged on
a bed.
He twirls his bejewelled fingers in the air, explaining that
otherwise the boat will spin in circles.
The Hindu priest, who has been charged with rioting and
inciting communal violence, is the embodiment of hardline
religious elements in Modi's party whose strident behaviour is
dragging on the government's economic reform agenda.
In recent months, Maharaj has created uproar by describing
Mahatma Gandhi's Hindu nationalist assassin as a patriot, saying
Hindu women should give birth to four children to ensure the
religion survives and by calling for Hindus who convert to Islam
and Christianity to be given the death penalty.
For the first time since the election last year, some
lawmakers in Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are rebelling
against his focus on mending the economy and governance at the
expense of promoting Hinduism.
This is testing the authority of a leader who captured power
to a degree not seen since Indira Gandhi ruled India more than
three decades ago.
Hardline Hindu politicians impatient with Modi's refusal to
champion their cause are beginning to advance their own agendas.
Maharaj, for example, wants to make it illegal for Hindus to
change religions and seeks the death penalty for slaughtering
cows, an animal revered by Hindus.
Protests erupted at the most recent parliamentary session
over a campaign by hardliners to convert Muslims and Christians
to Hinduism, torpedoing key foreign investment legislation that
the opposition had earlier agreed to pass.
Modi had to use executive orders to drive policy, but they
are seen as a stopgap measure that cannot replace reforms needed
to address India's slowing economic growth.
"Modi has a major problem with these extremist elements,"
said S. Chandrasekharan, director of the South Asia Analysis
Group in New Delhi. "If he can't bring them under control they
are going to ... sap the energy needed to carry out reforms."
In a sign the world is watching, U.S. President Barack Obama
warned on a recent visit that India's success depended on it not
splintering along religious lines.
"I AM A POWERFUL MAN"
At the spiritual retreat, or ashram, elderly disciples with
long grey beards bend to kiss the feet of Maharaj, who wears
light brown socks with sandals, an orange turban, gold-framed
Dolce and Gabbana glasses and a chunky gold-coloured watch.
With a self-proclaimed following of 10 million people,
Maharaj, a four-time member of parliament, draws support through
a network of dozens of ashrams and colleges.
"I am aware that I am a powerful man," Maharaj says. "I can
make or break the government."
Maharaj is charged by police with rioting and inciting a mob
after helping tear down a 16th-century mosque in Ayodhya in
1992, an event sparking riots in which around 2,000 people died.
He admits being present at the demolition but says he could
not stop the crowds. In India, trials can take decades because
of a shortage of judges.
Modi will have a clearer idea of whether radicals elements
are alienating voters when the BJP fights elections in New
Delhi. Also this month, the government must present the budget
and try to enact three emergency decrees in parliament.
In December, Modi told lawmakers their behaviour was hurting
the party and warned them not to cross the Lakshman Rekha, a
forbidden line in Hindu mythology, according to party officials
briefed on the meeting.
"The message is loud and clear: there is no room for any
diversion from the economy," said G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, a
spokesman for the BJP.
"GAME OF CHESS"
The battle for the government's direction is particularly
acute for Modi, because he and his party are ideologically
rooted in Hindutva, or Hinduness, a concept sometimes defined in
strident opposition to Muslims and Christians.
Modi himself has consistently denied accusations that, as
chief minister of Gujarat, he did not do enough to prevent riots
in which more than 1,000 people died, most of them Muslims. A
Supreme Court inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the powerful ideological
wing of the BJP, supports lawmakers like Maharaj who are working
to make India a Hindu nation, said a senior RSS official who
asked not to be named.
"We will support them because it is all for a Hindu cause,"
he said. There was no evidence to suggest that the RSS was
actively involved in pushing the hardliners' agenda, however.
Modi's ties with radical Hindus "can be best described as a
game of chess," said Ramchandra Guha, one of India's leading
historians. "Both sides are on board when it comes to
establishing the Hindu supremacist agenda, but they want to
follow a different strategy to achieve it."
Maharaj says most Indians, including Modi, privately share
his views, and he will continue promoting Hindu supremacy.
"The only difference is he is refined and maybe we are
crass," Maharaj says of Modi. "We may have to fine-tune the
message but the message will remain the same."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Mike Collett-White)