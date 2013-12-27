(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph 7)
* Some 1,000 died in reprisals after 2002 train attack
* Critics accuse him of trying to burnish vote credentials
* Court upheld verdict clearing Modi of complicity
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Dec 27 - Indian prime ministerial
candidate Narendra Modi said on Friday he had been deeply pained
by religious violence during his time as chief minister of
Gujarat state, seeking closure on a deeply divisive issue that
has dogged him for more than a decade.
Modi's remarks on his blog were the furthest the powerful
Hindi nationalist has gone to commiserate with the victims of
the 2002 religious bloodshed, one of India's worst since the
1947 partition of the subcontinent.
"I was shaken to the core. Grief, sadness, misery, pain,
anguish, agony - mere words could not capture the absolute
emptiness one felt on witnessing such inhumanity," he wrote.
"As if all the suffering was not enough, I was also accused
of the death and misery of my own loved ones, my Gujarati
brothers and sisters."
At least 1,000 people died in a wave of reprisal attacks
across Gujarat after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was set on
fire in February 2002.
Critics accuse Modi of not doing enough to stop the revenge
attacks on minority Muslims, a charge he denies.
Modi leads the race for the national election due by next
May, campaigning on a platform to revive India's economy,
growing at its slowest in a decade, and end the red tape and
corruption that have bedevilled the ruling Congress-led
coalition.
However, critics, who accuse Modi of a deep-seated bias
against Muslims, said his remarks did not go far enough.
Congress leader Manish Tewari said Modi's comments were an
attempt to burnish his credentials for the election.
"It is an exercise in sanctimoniousness. If it takes 12
years to come out with such convoluted half-baked explanations
it obviously goes on to show that you do not believe in the core
idea of India, its intrinsic values which constitute
liberalism," he said.
Polls say Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party will fall short of
the simple majority required to rule and will have to fall back
on regional groups to bolster its numbers in parliament.
But for some political parties, Modi, a three-time chief
minister of Gujarat, remains a polarising figure. One powerful
group in the eastern state of Bihar broke off its alliance with
the BJP after it elevated Modi to the national leadership.
Since the riots Modi has built up an image of a
business-friendly efficient administrator under whom Gujarat is
one of India's fastest growing states. But he has been unable to
fully shake off allegations of bias.
On Thursday, a Gujarat court upheld the result of an
investigation that cleared Modi of complicity in the riots.
On the blog posting headlined "Truth Alone Triumphs", Modi
said he felt vindicated after an unprecedented level of scrutiny
of his role. "Gujarat's 12 years of trial by fire have finally
drawn to an end. I feel liberated and at peace," he said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)