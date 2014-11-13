* Trusted bureaucrats promoted, some ministers sidelined
* Changes designed to streamline government
* Critics flag danger of too much power in too few hands
By Frank Jack Daniel and Rupam Jain Nair
NEW DELHI, Nov 13 Anil Swarup is just the kind
of man Prime Minister Narendra Modi is relying on to fix India -
a high-flying civil servant with a taste for complex policy and
swift decisions.
Modi has drawn trusted bureaucrats into a tight embrace.
Interviews with two dozen sources, including close aides, reveal
that key decisions are now thrashed out between his office and
civil servants, often at the expense of ministerial authority.
Swarup sees a golden era for those willing to rise to the
challenge. In his case that means ending coal shortages that
keep much of India in the dark, a top priority for Modi.
In a series of meetings with civil servants, often without
the ministers they nominally report to, Modi has urged bold
decisions and promised all the help they need.
"He has given a virtual carte blanche. Go and do it," Swarup
told Reuters. However, he did not say the responsibility handed
to him had come at the expense of ministers.
Such moves, along with disciplinary innovations such as
finger scanners to track attendance, have helped break a logjam
in decision-making that undermined the last government, spawned
corruption scandals and soured the investment climate.
Modi's style also lessens dissent from potential rivals,
helping him capture power to a degree not seen since Indira
Gandhi ruled India with an iron fist 30 years ago.
Critics call it authoritarian and say he is weakening
India's collegiate cabinet system. Some in government caution
that in a country as complex as India, over-centralization can
lead to new bottlenecks.
The government denies there is interference in the
ministries, saying Modi's role is to facilitate policy.
"There is one misconception - the PMO (Prime Minister's
Office) does not issue direction to the ministries," Environment
Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
"MIDNIGHT MASSACRES"
The shakeup started as soon as Modi took office six months
ago, when he declared "all important policy issues" part of his
portfolio. He quickly took control of bureaucratic appointments,
cutting ministers out of the loop.
Since September, there have been three major reshuffles in
the civil service, all closely overseen by Modi and his core
team. Top officials have woken to find themselves thrust into
the limelight, or shunted into administrative backwaters.
A cabinet expansion on Sunday and a new finance ministry
team advised by leading economist Arvind Subramanian should
boost the capacity and intellectual heft of the government.
Yet not everyone is happy with the new order.
Those on the wrong side of reshuffles dub them "midnight
massacres" that have slowed policies. Survivors murmur they are
scared to take decisions that might anger Modi.
A programme to sell stakes in state-owned companies worth
$9.5 billion has barely started, in part because Modi purged the
top team of bureaucrats at the finance ministry before bringing
in Subramanian.
Tales of cabinet members' clipped wings abound.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been weakened, ministry
officials say, since rumours swirled that his son was influence
peddling. Modi publicly denied those rumours and backed Singh,
but has kept him on the back foot since.
When heavy shelling broke out between home ministry border
troops and Pakistani Rangers in October, Singh was hardly
consulted.
"The PMO is directly communicating with officers. Rajnath is
a mere decorative figure in the ministry," said one senior home
ministry official. Singh ranks second in the government, but has
been silent at cabinet meetings, another official said.
GUJARAT MODEL
Modi's preference to work with the bureaucracy and junior
ministers was honed during 12 years as chief minister of
Gujarat. Now he wants to replicate that model, sources said.
"He is aware that it cannot be done immediately but you have
to drive the policy," said Saurabh Patel, Gujarat's oil minister
who worked closely with Modi.
As in Gujarat, Modi controls communication, limits media
access and brands major policies as his own. His control of the
Bharatiya Janata Party is also extensive, with the old guard
sidelined and his closest aide installed as party president.
Many Indians voted for firm leadership, after the
scandal-tainted administration of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
"He feels that we have been so weakened that he has to be in
control," said Manjeet Kripalani, founder of the Gateway House
think-tank.
But concerns remain that centralization and pressure to move
quickly have led to ill-advised decisions, including one likely
to cross Swarup's desk.
Under pressure to reduce India's reliance on imports, coal
minister Piyush Goyal ordered the opening of the Amrapali mine
in the eastern state of Jharkhand - the first major pit to open
in five years.
There was only one problem: the mine is 85 km (53 miles)
from the nearest railway, at the end of a rutted track, making
it expensive to transport the coal. As a result, there are few
customers, officials told Reuters.
"The pressure is to just produce without having facilities
to evacuate coal," said an official at Coal India, who asked not
to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
(Additional reporting by Krishna Das, Manoj Kumar, Nidhi Verma,
Malini Menon and Mayank Bharwaj; Editing by Mike Collett-White)