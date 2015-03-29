By Mayank Bhardwaj
| VAIDI, India, March 29
VAIDI, India, March 29 Over a dozen debt-laden
farmers have committed suicide in recent weeks in India, and
discontent in many rural areas against government policies is
turning into anger against Prime Minister Narendra Modi less
than a year after he swept into office.
Unseasonal storms have badly damaged the winter crop in
large parts of the fertile northern plains, most likely
contributing to the suicides, and villagers have blamed Modi for
not stepping in to help the distressed farmers or ensuring that
crop prices remained stable.
The farmer suicides in India's most politically sensitive
region are the latest in several setbacks for Modi's Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is hoping to
consolidate power by winning local elections in large,
predominantly rural states over the next two years.
The government has delayed a comprehensive health plan as it
shifts focus from subsidies to investment, while religious
tensions have made minorities uneasy. Nevertheless, Modi has
made progress with economic reform in his first year - although
not as rapidly as some investors would like - and has reined in
inflation.
In a village in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh,
Dharmendra Singh mourned his brother Babu Singh, who committed
suicide after rain destroyed wheat growing on the five-acre farm
he leased from a landlord.
Babu Singh, who had run up debts amounting to $13,000,
soaked himself in kerosene and set himself on fire on March 19.
He succumbed to burn injuries six days later.
"My brother was banking on the crop so the loss came as the
last straw," Dharmendra Singh said in his village, Vaidi, 185 km
(115 miles) southeast of Delhi.
"For God's sake why hasn't the government reached out to us?
We overwhelmingly voted for Modi as he promised to take care of
us but he has stabbed us in the back."
In more than a dozen villages visited by Reuters this week
across the state that sends the most lawmakers to parliament,
farmers said there was a "crisis" in the countryside, where 70
percent of India's 1.2 billion people live.
Angered by low farmgate prices and the lack of state
compensation for crop damage, some villagers said they have
ostracised local members of Modi's BJP and barred them from
attending weddings.
Parties crushed by the BJP in last year's general election
have coupled the discontent with street protests against a land
acquisition bill that will make it easier for businesses to buy
farmland, a potent issue in the countryside.
For the BJP, the next major election will be in November in
the large, mostly rural state of Bihar, and a poor performance
will be a huge setback.
India's states send representatives to the upper house of
the federal parliament, where the BJP is struggling to form a
majority to match its domination of the lower house.
COULDN'T LIVE WITH DIGNITY
With global food prices low, an anti-inflation policy that
has hit rural incomes and the shift from subsidy to investment
spending, debt-laden farmers were already suffering when rain
devastated standing winter crops across north India.
Over 10 million hectares (24.7 million acres) of crops were
damaged, but the government says there is no clear link to the
suicides.
"Only the state governments can figure out cases of farmers'
suicides," said a senior federal farm ministry official, who did
not wish to be identified.
"We'll work closely with the affected states if they ask for
any specific help."
In the case of Singh at least, his family says there is no
doubt why he died.
The rains earlier this month washed out his entire crop. The
fields would have paid for his son's education and daughter's
wedding, relatives said.
"He knew that he couldn't pay his debt and live with dignity
after the crop loss. A little help from the government could
have saved my brother," Dharmendra Singh said.
It is not unusual for federal and state government
compensation for crop damage to trickle down slowly, but farmers
said they expected more from Modi, who came to power promising
efficient and responsive government.
Modi tried to address the issue in a radio address last
week, arguing that the land bill would help create rural jobs.
But in the villages of Uttar Pradesh, farmers were not
impressed.
"Instead of ensuring some concrete help to farmers,
especially after rains this month, Modi and his government are
spending time and energy on the land bill," said Buddha Singh, a
district chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, a leading farmers'
body.
The turnaround is dramatic - Modi swept Uttar Pradesh last
year, winning 73 of 80 seats with rural voters swayed by a
promise to pay high crop prices along with religious tensions
that favoured his Hindu nationalist party.
Now the same farmers say they regret their support.
"Modi has let us down. We have decided to socially boycott
BJP politicians, including lawmakers we elected," said Jitendra
Kumar, a farmer in Sisola Khurd village.
"Some of us had joined BJP as part of its membership drive
but we are now going to surrender it."
(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Raju Gopalakrishnan)