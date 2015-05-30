NEW DELHI May 30 The Indian government has
issued an executive order for the third time to make it easier
to buy farmland for large projects after failing to win
parliamentary for a controversial land bill championed by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi.
The ordinance was approved at a cabinet meeting on Saturday
chaired by Modi. It will replace an existing ordinance that
implemented the bill pending parliamentary approval, and needs
the president's signature to take effect.
"The land ordinance has been cleared again by the cabinet to
maintain continuity and we will ensure that farmers don't face
hardship on compensation," cabinet minister Ravishankar Prasad
told reporters after the meeting.
Making it easier for investors to buy land has been a key
focus of the Modi government's reform efforts. He first passed a
decree last December to ease land acquisition rules that require
the consent of 80 percent landowners for a deal to happen.
Lawmakers in the upper house of the parliament, led by the
opposition Congress party, have repeatedly blocked the bill
which they say is anti-farmer. Modi's nationalist government
lacks a majority in the second chamber.
To build consensus over the bill, the government has
introduced several amendments and formed a parliamentary
committee to examine compensation clauses and resettlement of
farmers.
Billions of dollars of investment in industrial projects
across India are tied up due to conflicts between farmers and
companies trying to buy land across India.
But farmers have criticised Modi's government for eyeing
their land at time when unseasonal rains have damaged the crops.
