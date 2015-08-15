NEW DELHI Aug 15 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi sought to shed an image that he governs for big business on
Saturday, vowing to help the poor in an annual speech aimed at
bolstering popularity rather than tackling setbacks to his
economic reform plans.
Modi took office just over a year ago on a wave of optimism
that he would quickly revive India's economic fortunes but
despite a number of victories, opposition to land and tax
shake-ups has slowed his progress.
Modi's independence day speech focused on measures his "Team
India" had rolled out to include millions of poor Indians in the
banking and insurance systems, policies for workers and farmers
and successes in the fights against inflation and corruption.
"Farmers need protection. For 60 years very little attention
was paid to their welfare. We want to change this approach," he
said in his second annual address from the ramparts of the
Mughal era Red Fort in New Delhi.
But he made no mention of his flagship "Make in India"
project aimed at speeding up India's industrial revolution, and
did not talk about weeks of opposition in parliament that have
stalled his plans for pro-industry land and tax reforms.
Modi first mentioned "Make in India" a year ago, when he
called on investors to set up in the country. That programme has
had some successes, with Taiwan's Foxconn unveiling a
$5 billion investment last week.
But Modi's party is facing a tightly fought election in the
rural state of Bihar in a few weeks where the opposition is
seeking to paint him as a "suit, boot" politician whose policies
damage the poor.
Repeatedly dabbing his face in the humid morning, Modi said
he had done more for villagers than any other government.
Modi, himself from a poor family, said he was considering
incentives for manufacturers to create more jobs and promised to
make hiring of blue collar workers merit based, in a culture
where jobs often depend on personal connections.
The slower-than-expected reform pace since Modi stormed to
office with India's first ever lower house majority for a
conservative government has disappointed some who expected him
to rapidly slash the red tape of India's socialist past.
"One year later, it seems that caution characterizes the
Modi government's performance just as enthusiasm had defined
Modi's election promises," the Washington-based Hudson Institute
said in a report this week.
India's celebrations to mark independence from Britain in
1947 are tinged with sadness because they also recall the bloody
partition from Pakistan in which hundreds of thousands died.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)