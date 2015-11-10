NEW DELHI Nov 10 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi is facing a mutiny from senior members of his Bharatiya
Janata Party for the first time in his premiership after a
humiliating election defeat in the pivotal state of Bihar
exposed deep rifts over his leadership.
Former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani, ex party president
Murli Manohar Joshi and former finance minister Yashwant Sinha
released a statement late on Tuesday questioning the direction
of the party after the defeat, which risk embarrassing Modi just
ahead of a visit to Britain this week.
"A thorough review must be done of the reasons for the
defeat as well as of the way the party is being forced to
kow-tow to a handful, and how its consensual character has been
destroyed," the statement said.
Sunday's loss in Bihar, India's third most populous and
poorest state, comes after a similar defeat in Delhi and is the
most significant setback for Modi since he won a crushing
victory in a general election last year.
Modi's failure to win enough seats for his party in Bihar
despite being its star campaigner indicates a waning of his
popularity, prompting senior leaders to ask for accountability.
"To say that everyone is responsible for the defeat in Bihar
is to ensure that no one is held responsible," Advani and the
other leaders wrote in the statement.
A BJP spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Modi arrives in Britain on Thursday for a three-day visit
expected to focus heavily on expanding trade links and during
which he will address parliament.
The party has been crippled in the past by infighting among
leaders, with several of them - including Advani - harbouring
ambitions to become India's next prime minister.
Modi visited Advani at his residence on the day of the
results to greet him on his birthday, but there were no signs
that differences had been healed.
"The principal reason for the latest defeat is the way the
Party has been emasculated in the last year," the statement
said.
Modi and a dozen senior party colleagues analysed the
reasons for the Bihar defeat in a meeting, but did not point the
finger at anyone in particular for the loss.
In an apparent bid to ensure the setback did not affect the
economic agenda of the pro-industry government, India on Tuesday
eased foreign direct investment norms sectors including mining,
defence, civil aviation and broadcasting.
