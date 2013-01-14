By Prashant Mehra
| GANDHINAGAR, India
GANDHINAGAR, India Jan 14 Mukesh Ambani,
India's most powerful businessman and Asia's second-richest
person, would not ordinarily sit on a stage for three-and-a-half
hours without access to a cellphone, but this was not just
anybody's event.
Narendra Modi, the chief minister of Gujarat and potentially
India's's next prime minister, drew a rock star's reception
from the cream of India's tycoon class as well as diplomats at
his "Vibrant Gujarat Summit" last week.
In one memorable image from the event to promote investment
in a state that has become an industrial powerhouse, the
white-bearded Modi, assembled diplomats and the country's top
business leaders, including the Ambani brothers, raised hands
together as the packed auditorium cheered.
"He's getting hero worship today. Quite dramatic," said
Robin Phinney, CEO of Karnalyte Resources, a Canada-based potash
miner in which state-owned Gujarat State Fertilizers and
Chemicals took a 20 percent stake last week, said at the start
of the three-day event on Friday.
"When I came here I had no idea this was going on. Seems
like the industry really likes what he's doing," he told
Reuters.
Tycoons and diplomats lavished praise on Modi, seeming eager
to mark their presence in front of the man many in business feel
should lead India despite a controversial past that makes him
one of the country's most divisive politicians.
Modi avoids talk of higher office, but his popularity in the
state, as well as with business and many in India's emerging
urban middle class, is fueling speculation he will lead his
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the ruling Congress in
national elections to be held by 2014.
His record as a pro-business leader presiding over a state
government that wins praise for efficient administration stands
in contrast to the eight-year tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan
Singh's government, which has been stymied by fractious
coalition partners and a string of corruption scandals.
While big business tends to hedge its bets by backing both
the main national parties in elections, industry's support for
Modi could prove a powerful source of fund-raising if he becomes
the party's standard-bearer.
The black mark against Modi, 62, is the accusation by
critics that he did not do enough to stop - or even quietly
encouraged - religious riots in 2002 that killed as many as
2,000 people, most of them Muslims.
That episode led the United States to deny Modi a visa in
2005, although U.S.-India Business Council President Ron Somers
praised Modi at the investment summit for enabling Gujarat's
"stunning progress".
Peter Hass, the U.S. Consul General in Mumbai, also attended
the event on Friday but did not appear on stage.
However, British High Commissioner James Bevan was among
those joining hands onstage on Friday, and in his remarks
focused on the close links between Gujarat and the United
Kingdom, which has a large Gujarati community.
In October, the British envoy visited Modi to discuss
business and investment, ending a 10-year U.K. diplomatic
boycott imposed on him for failing to stop the Gujarat riots.
'A LORD OF MEN'
Some of the most effusive praise came from Anil Ambani,
Mukesh's younger brother and head of India's third-largest
telecoms company, who called him "a lord of men" and asked for a
standing ovation for the chief minister.
The Ambani brothers, who are of Gujarati origin, both
exchanged hugs onstage with Modi at Friday's standing-room-only
opening ceremony in a 5,000-seat auditorium, but kept their
distance from each other. In 2005, they famously split the
conglomerate founded by their father and have since remained
apart although they have withdrawn rival legal claims.
Ratan Tata, the recently-retired chairman of India's biggest
corporate, the Tata group, praised Modi's efficient
administration. His successor, Cyrus Mistry, appearing nervous
in his first public speech since taking over late last month,
thanked Modi during Saturday's closing session for personally
inviting him.
Modi first held the Vibrant Gujarat event in 2003 to attract
investment after the violence and an earthquake in 2001, and
over the years it has become an increasingly big stage for Modi
to market the state, and himself.
As is often the case with events that Modi attends,
cellphone signals were jammed for security purposes.
"We are here because we want to be part of the economic
miracle that is Gujarat. We are hoping to deepen this
relationship," Canada's minister for immigration and
multi-culturalism, Jason Kenney, told delegates. Canada, along
with Japan, was a partner country for the event.
Modi, fresh from a resounding December win in state
legislative elections for the BJP, sat mostly unsmiling during
the fulsome adulation.
"All these people who are greeting us, trying to speak our
language, they just want to be part of our economic success," he
said as the event closed.
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)