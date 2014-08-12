* Influential backers voice disappointment over Modi
* Indian premier stalls on major projects
* Modi has remained aloof since sweeping to power
* Some smaller changes welcomed by investment community
* Still early days, speech on Friday may signal shift
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, Aug 13 As an election campaigner,
Narendra Modi promised sweeping market reforms to revive India's
economy and put the country to work. As prime minister, he has
dismayed admirers, apparently reverting to the script of the
hapless government he defeated.
To some of the economists and business leaders who as his
campaign cheerleaders dared to dream of a Thatcherite
revolution, he seems not to be listening. Three months after his
win, it is dawning on them that their views count for little.
"As of now, the momentum is lost. They might still recover
it, but we have lost the moment," said Bibek Debroy, a prominent
economist who co-wrote a book laying out a reform agenda that
the new prime minister himself launched in June.
Debroy told Reuters that so far there had been no signs of
the promised change at institutions sapped by graft and
over-regulation that many Indians have grown to revile.
Back in the heady days of the election campaign, Modi and
his supporters seemed much more in tune, all lambasting the last
centre-left government for years of waste and policy paralysis
and building expectations of a regime of "minimum government and
maximum governance" that would unshackle key sectors of the
economy from the state.
But now there is a sense that the 63-year-old Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) strongman, who made his reputation putting
his home state Gujarat on a high growth path, has somehow
stumbled in New Delhi.
To be fair, the government has a five-year term to achieve
Modi's goal of transforming India into an economic and military
power able to withstand the rise of China on its doorstep.
On Friday, Modi will make his first Independence Day speech
from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Old Delhi, and the
expectation within his party is that he may use the occasion to
announce bold changes that have so far been absent.
According to economists at HSBC, the government has already
moved with "unaccustomed alacrity" on a number of fronts, such
as opening up the state railways to foreign investment and
providing new guidelines for a more streamlined bureaucracy.
"But the stuff that will lift economic growth over time ...
requires deft and delicate handling," they said this week,
noting resistance to reform from the country's states and the
challenges of pushing legislation through the upper house of
parliament, where the BJP does not have a majority.
MORE OF THE SAME
Modi won India's biggest election mandate in three decades
in May after promising to revive growth that has fallen below 5
percent, choking off job opportunities for the one million
people who enter the workforce every month.
He dangled the prospect of new roads, factories, power
lines, high-speed trains and even 100 new cities. So far, there
has been little movement on any of these gigantic tasks, which
will require an overhaul of India's land acquisition laws,
faster environmental clearances and an end to red tape.
He has refrained from cutting food aid that is estimated to
cost 1 percent of gross domestic product, or tackling costly
welfare programmes.
Last month, his government blocked a global trade reform
pact, saying there must be movement on a parallel agreement on
stockpiling that is necessary to run a programme to distribute
cheap food, the world's largest.
A leader with such a strong mandate "should be making policy
with conviction, not emulating tactics of a defunct government,"
Surjit Bhalla, an economist and bitter critic of the previous
government, wrote in the Indian Express newspaper.
BJP leaders and strategists with ties to the Modi
administration said the government had considered reforms to a
$6 billion workfare scheme that guarantees 100 days of
employment a year to the rural poor.
One idea was to take modest steps that would cut waste, stop
unproductive work and tackle embezzlement, said a source with
knowledge of the discussions within the government. But the
government shrank back even from that, and actually increased
funding for the scheme in its budget for fiscal 2014-15.
It was not clear who vetoed the changes, but the source said
some were pointing the finger at India's powerful bureaucracy.
TWEETING BUT NOT TALKING
Modi himself has not been speaking much, and that has
compounded the problem, said a member of his campaign team.
Modi the campaigner was everywhere, even appearing as an
animated hologram in places he couldn't visit. Modi the premier
has been low-profile, preferring to communicate through Twitter.
His reluctance to engage the media has drawn parallels with
his reserved predecessor, Manmohan Singh, although the two men
could hardly be more dissimilar.
"Manmohan Singh's silence was out of compulsion, Modi's by
choice," said the election strategist.
Some of Modi's top-ranking supporters including top Columbia
University economist Jagdish Bhagwati, who hailed his rise as a
turning point for India, have yet to find a role in his team.
Bhagwati, who told Reuters in April that he expected a spot
on an external council advising the prime minister, declined to
comment on the government's performance so far, saying he was
recovering from surgery.
He noted in an email, however, that there had been mixed
reactions to Modi's first three months.
Arvind Panagariya, Bhagwati's protege at Columbia, had
nothing to add to an article he wrote last month criticising
Modi for continuing wasteful subsidies and sticking to a fiscal
deficit target that he believes will throttle growth.
Panagariya has taken on a role advising the government of
Rajasthan, a BJP-led western state that has since the election
rolled out the sort of ambitious reforms Modi fans had hoped he
would embrace for the nation as a whole.
MODI THE CEO
While Modi is yet to unveil major policy initiatives, he has
been unrelenting in his focus on making government accountable
and holding his ministers to high standards of public probity.
Cabinet colleagues routinely field calls at the crack of
dawn or late at night from the prime minister's office, often to
check on work in progress.
Modi himself works 15-hour days and at weekends, and expects
similar commitment from members of his government.
One minister was refused permission to go on a private trip
abroad to attend his daughter's graduation. He was told that, if
he really had to go, he should give up his post. Another, on his
way to the airport for an official tour, was told to dress
appropriately since he was representing his country.
"To be fair, Modi has been taking quite a few incremental
measures, which will make it easier to do business in India," a
banker said, on condition of anonymity.
"People pay little attention to nuts and bolts reforms as
they don't make headlines, but they count a lot."
At least one prominent Western investor is voting with his
feet.
U.S. real estate mogul Donald Trump said on Tuesday he
planned "substantial investments" in Indian property and hotels,
betting on the new government to revive economic growth.
"I do see India as a great place to invest, and I think the
election made that even better," said Trump, in India to launch
Trump Tower in Mumbai, his first project in the country's
financial capital, in collaboration with India's Lodha Group.
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas
Busvine, John Chalmers and Mike Collett-White)