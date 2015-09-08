(Refiles to edit quote in paragraph 7)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
called bankers and billionaires to his residence on Tuesday to
brainstorm on how India can manage global economic turbulence,
including opportunities for Asia's third-largest economy in
China's market and growth woes.
The morning meeting in New Delhi was attended by tycoons
including India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley, central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, economists
and state and private bank chiefs.
At the gathering, industry chamber ASSOCHAM told Modi policy
makers needed to act fast to "bullet proof" India from global
jitters - calling for a deep cut in interest rates and new
duties to stop dumping of Chinese products such as steel.
India's macroeconomic situation has improved considerably
since the "taper tantrum" of 2013, not least thanks to lower
prices for the commodities it imports. Then, inflation, for
example, was at double digits - it has since halved.
The International Monetary Fund considers India's economy a
rare bright spot among emerging markets and Modi sees a chance
to attract more foreign investment as money flows out of China.
But it will not be easy to turn China's pain into India's
gain. Investors and corporates increasingly worry that Modi has
not moved fast enough since taking office. Annual growth slowed
to 7 percent in the June quarter.
"Mr. Modi ran a successful state. He campaigned for 2 years
saying he knew what to do. He has been there 15 months ... yet
little has happened," U.S. investor Jim Rogers told Reuters
Trading India on Tuesday.
Rogers recently announced he had sold his India investments.
After farmer protests forced the government to drop a major
land reform and opposition parties delayed a growth-boosting tax
overhaul, expectations are growing that Modi will soon unveil
new measures to make it easier for foreign money to enter India.
The government predicts India's economy will grow at 8
percent or more in 2015/16, prodded by government spending. Yet
private investment has been slow to pick up, with banks and
businesses hobbled by bad debts and high lending rates.
In the real economy, there are few signs of an major
economic recovery. In the construction and diamond polishing
industries, for example, there have been large layoffs.
ASSOCHAM called on central bank chief Raghuram Rajan to
slash interest rates by up to 1.25 percentage points by March to
help revive investment and growth.
(Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Nick Macfie)