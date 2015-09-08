* Says India can withstand global turbulence, China slowdown
* Investors and firms worry Modi has not moved fast enough
* Expectations are growing for measures to lure foreign
investment
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and his top economic team on Tuesday assured a group of
billionaires that India could withstand global turbulence and
China's economic slowdown, then asked them to open their
wallets.
The meeting at Modi's residence came as India's rupee fell
to two-year lows and a stock market sell-off wiped out most of
the record gains made since he took office last year. Markets
bounced back after the session.
India's projected economic growth of 8 percent is still
viewed by the IMF as a bright spot among major economies and has
attracted foreign manufacturers, but indebted domestic firms are
pushing for rate cuts and protection.
Modi sees a chance to attract more foreign cash as money
flows out of China, but it will be tough. Investors and firms
increasingly worry he has not moved fast enough since taking
office. Annual growth slowed to 7 percent in the June quarter.
"Mr. Modi ran a successful state," U.S. investor Jim Rogers
told Reuters Trading India. "He campaigned for two years, saying
he knew what to do. He has been there 15 months ... yet little
has happened."
Rogers recently announced he had sold his India investments.
Foreign investors have sold a net $756 million of Indian shares
this month.
Apparently strong headline growth is undermined by doubt
about the quality of economic data and a slow recovery, with job
losses in construction and a summer drought hitting consumer
demand.
"Domestic investment is sluggish because of lack of demand
and high cost of capital," Jyotsna Suri, president of industry
group FICCI, said after the meeting.
Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian told the
gathering, which included India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani,
that the economy was healthy and could withstand global market
jitters and an expected hike in U.S. lending rates.
India's drive to modernize its infrastructure was made
easier by cheaper commodities as Chinese demand slows, he said,
with investors seeking returns turning to India.
"Some of these investments are a little bit of a hedge
against a Chinese slowdown," Subramanian said, citing recent
commitments from Taiwan's Foxconn, Germany's Siemens and China's
Xiaomi.
During the three-hour meeting also attended by central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan, businessmen called for interest rates
to be cut as much as 1.25 percentage points by next March.
After farmer protests forced Modi to drop a major land
reform and opposition parties delayed a growth-boosting tax
overhaul, expectations are growing for new measures to lure
foreign investors.
India's macroeconomic situation has improved since the
"taper tantrum" of 2013, thanks largely to lower prices for its
huge oil imports.
