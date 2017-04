NEW DELHI May 21 India will invite the leaders of Pakistan and other neighbours to Narendra Modi's inauguration as prime minister, a spokeswoman for his party said on Wednesday, in a bold step to embark on a policy of regional engagement.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be on the guest list of leaders from the eight-member South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) invited to attend Modi's swearing in next Monday, spokeswoman Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Writing by Douglas Busvine)