By Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI May 21 Indian prime
minister-designate Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited the
leaders of Pakistan and other neighbours to his inauguration
next week in an unprecedented move, signalling his aspirations
to be a regional leader.
India, the regional heavyweight, has long had difficult ties
with its neighbours, most notably Pakistan, but also smaller
nations, such as Nepal and Bangladesh, over trade, immigration
and river sharing issues.
But in reaching out to members of the South Asia Association
for Regional Cooperation at the very start of his
administration, Modi may also be seeking to address concerns
that long-time rival China is making inroads in the region.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on the guest list
of leaders from the eight-member regional grouping invited to
attend Modi's swearing next Monday, government and members of
his Bharatiya Janata Party said.
"India's Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh writes to SAARC
counterparts inviting their leaders to attend swearing-in
ceremony on 26th May," Foreign Ministry spokesman Syed
Akbaruddin wrote on social media website Twitter.
If the Pakistani prime minister were to attend the planned
ceremony in the forecourt of the presidential mansion, the event
would be a first in the history of the nuclear-armed rivals, who
have fought three wars since independence in 1947.
It was not immediately clear if Sharif would accept.
Analysts said the visit would be politically difficult.
Pakistan's high commission in New Delhi said it had not yet
received the invitation. But Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa's office said he would fly to Delhi for Modi's
swearing-in.
"The president has got the invitation similar (to) all other
South Asian leaders. President Rajapaksa...will participate in
the inauguration," a presidential aide told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
China has built a port in Sri Lanka and is involved in
upgrading another in Bangladesh, besides its military and civil
assistance to long-time ally Pakistan, heightening Delhi's
anxieties of being boxed in.
"Politically, inviting the regional leaders is a smart
move," said C.Raja Mohan, an influential foreign policy analyst.
"As the largest country in the region, India should be reaching
out to its neighbours."
Even if Sharif cannot come, the new administration in New
Delhi is signalling its wish to re-engage with the neighbour,
analysts said.
POLITICAL CAPITAL
The victorious BJP has long advocated a tough stance on
Pakistan and Modi is seen as an uncompromising hardliner on
issues of national security.
But his huge election victory also gives him the political
capital to reach out to difficult neighbours, including
Pakistan, in a way his predecessor Manmohan Singh could not,
weakened by graft scandals and public discontent at home.
After his own election last year, Sharif's administration
had also suggested that the Indian prime minister be invited to
attend the ceremony, but Singh declined.
Sharif is known to have faced resistance from hardliners at
home, notably within the armed forces, over his more dovish
stance toward India.
Sharif may not attend the ceremony but send a representative
instead, Indian television channel CNN-IBN said, citing unnamed
sources.
"We are of the view that the highest priority should go for
reviving the economy," said Subramanian Swamy, chairman of the
BJP's strategic action committee. "Which means that we would
like to avoid any destabilizing events and therefore would be
quite keen to talk it out in case there's a misunderstanding."
Over the past few weeks, representatives from India and
Pakistan have been in touch both on the official track as well
as backchannels, as Modi emerged as the election front-runner.
Pakistan's high commissioner, Abdul Basit, has been meeting
BJP members to convey his country's willingness to engage
meaningfully with India's new government, the Economic Times
reported, citing unnamed government sources in Pakistan.
Jitendra Kumar, an associate of Modi's from the Hindu parent
body Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said he visited Pakistan last
month to meet Sharif's foreign affairs adviser, Sartaj Aziz.
Kumar, an energy consultant in the United States, said he
had frank discussions with the leaders of Pakistan.
"I seriously believe that Pakistan is interested in
improving relations with India," said Kumar. "The Pakistanis are
very sincere. "My expectation is that things will improve.
(Modi) is a good administrator."
