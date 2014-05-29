A vendor weighs potatoes for a customer at a vegetable wholesale market along a roadside in the old quarters of Delhi April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI Containing inflation is a priority for the newly formed government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting.

"Containing inflation is an obvious priority for the government," Naidu told a news briefing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting.

Modi, who was sworn in on Monday after a landslide election victory, has completed his government team. Thursday's cabinet meeting scheduled an opening session of the lower house of parliament for June 4-11.

