Bus crash kills 44 in Himachal Pradesh after plunge off mountain road
NEW DELHI A bus fell off a mountain road in Himachal Pradesh and plunged into a river on Wednesday, killing 44 people, officials said.
NEW DELHI The Lok Sabha will convene from June 4-12, a government minister told reporters on Thursday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The constituent session of the newly elected lower house is expected to elect a new speaker. The chamber would reconvene later for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present his first budget.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI India risks straining public finances and undermining already ailing state banks, economists said, after a $5.6 billion loan write-off for farmers in Uttar Pradesh and moves to do something similar in at least four other states.