NEW DELHI, Sept 4 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi has scored high on overall performance during his first
three months in office, but many are disappointed with his new
administration's efforts to bring down inflation, an opinion
poll showed.
The poll conducted by Today's Chanakya, the only pollster
that accurately predicted the scale of Modi's election victory
in May, showed almost half of the respondents felt the Hindu
nationalist leader could have taken more stringent steps to curb
inflation.
Modi rose to power with promises of reviving India's
flagging economy and reducing prices of essential commodities,
but consumer price inflation touched a two-month high of nearly
8 percent in July while food price inflation neared double
digits.
More than two-thirds of those polled said the government's
efforts to tackle price rise have remained unchanged or weakened
over the last three months, the survey results released in two
parts over late Tuesday and Wednesday showed.
Though the Indian economy grew 5.7 percent in the April-June
quarter and recorded its strongest growth in 2-1/2 years,
analysts say there is little hard evidence to indicate a
sustained rebound.
Ratings agency Moody's on Wednesday said any upgrade to
India's sovereign rating is limited by the country's fiscal
deficit and inflation outlook.
While 41 percent of the respondents said the economy is back
on track, 34 percent said it is still not out of the woods.
Still, echoing the sentiment of several other recent opinion
polls, a large majority of respondents - 66 percent - said they
were satisfied with the new government's performance so far.
On the issue of corruption, that cost Modi's predecessors
dearly in the national elections, 54 percent surveyed expressed
confidence the current government can effectively curb graft
that plagues Asia's third-largest economy.
Today's Chanakya, part of a family-run research firm started
two decades ago in New Delhi, interviewed 6,280 people across 14
Indian cities between Aug. 26 and Aug. 31 for the poll.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; editing by Malini Menon)