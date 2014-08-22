NEW DELHI Aug 22 More than 70 percent of
Indians are satisfied with the leadership of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi since he took office nearly three months ago, an
opinion poll showed, seeing in him the best hope to put the
economy back on track.
The 'Mood of the Nation Poll' by India Today-Hansa Research
stands out in contrast with the disappointment that top
political economists, including those who advised the Modi
campaign, have voiced over his failure to announce big bang
reforms.
The poll of 12,430 people conducted across India found that
support for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party had increased since it
won the biggest election mandate in three decades.
The vote share of the BJP and its allies would jump to 40
percent from 31 percent if a fresh election were held now, the
survey showed, in a break from tradition in India's volatile
politics where discontent with incumbent governments quickly
sets in, especially when expectations are high.
After assuming power, Modi has repeatedly vowed to fire up
the bureaucracy by cutting red tape and curbing corruption, as
his government attempts to revive Asia's third-largest economy
from its longest phase of sub-par growth in decades.
While some visible signs of recovery have emerged, Modi has
not announced any sweeping market reforms, with critics saying
he has scored high on oratory but low on delivery of his
election campaign promises.
But 65 percent of those surveyed believed Modi will put the
economy back on track in six months and that his party was the
best bet for development.
"As the 100-day mark of the government draws near, the
nation thinks that Narendra Modi is keeping his word, and would
vote in a saffron-led government with even more lawmakers than
it did during the May elections," Mail Today, a group newspaper,
said on the findings of the survey.
LESS DIVISIVE
Modi has also turned out be a far less divisive figure than
his political rivals had warned and hardline elements on the
Hindu right had been firmly kept in check, according to the
poll.
The BJP strongman has been dogged for years by allegations
that he didn't do enough to protect minority Muslims when Hindu
mobs went on a rampage in 2002 in the state of Gujarat that he
governed after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was set on fire.
Modi has denied the allegations and a Supreme Court-ordered
investigation absolved him of any responsibility for the
violence in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were
killed.
Even among Muslims, Modi's standing had improved with only 9
percent seeing him as representing Hindu interests, down from 22
percent in January, the poll said.
It said the survey was carried out in 108 seats out of the
543 at stake in the lower house of parliament and that
interviews were conducted face-to-face.
But polls in India have a mixed record with many often
getting election results in the world's biggest democracy wrong.
An exit poll for the May elections conducted by the same
research organisation, Hansa, in collaboration with news channel
NDTV, under-estimated the scale of the BJP victory.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)