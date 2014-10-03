NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi delivered on Friday the first of many radio addresses he
plans to make to mobilise support among ordinary people for his
agenda of change.
Modi used his maiden address to urge hundreds of millions of
countrymen, many of whom have no access to television, to do
their part to help get India's economy moving.
A day earlier, Modi launched a campaign to clean up India's
towns and villages that he has said were an embarrassment and an
impediment to tourism.
"A lot of us think that it is the government's
responsibility to do everything...if we want to develop, then
1.2 billion will have to work towards it," he said in the radio
show titled "Mann ki Baat", or "Talking from the Heart".
Modi, who came to power in May, plans to make his radio
speeches at least every month on Sunday mornings to get his
message across to two thirds of India's 1.2 billion people who
listen regularly to the radio.
His speeches will be translated in 24 local languages.
Blessed with charisma and able to speak in the language of
the common man, Modi has adopted a more personalised style of
leadership role to bring focus to uncomfortable issues that past
governments have often avoided.
He has spoken about the lack of toilets in a country where
half the population defecates in the open, putting people at
risk of cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A and typhoid.
During Friday's 14 minute address, Modi narrated two short
stories with the aim of encouraging people to keep the country
clean, buy locally produced handspun khadi fabric popularised by
independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, and help children with
special needs.
"We have to recognise our internal strength. We all have to
march ahead with self-confidence, create our own identity and
attain success for oneself and the nation," he said.
Modi has used Facebook and Twitter, where he has about 6.4
million followers, to bypass traditional news media and
communicate his thoughts.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and
Simon Cameron-Moore)